DeSantis touts Florida's 'future way of thinking,' vows state will 'do our duty' to help incoming Trump admin

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis doubled down on his past criticism of California, praising the Sunshine State's "future way of thinking" on "Hannity" Thursday.

"Seeing what's happened in California shows the failures that we were talking about that night unfortunately exacerbated a really horrific situation," DeSantis said, referencing his debate with Gov. Gavin Newsom in 2023. "They have not managed that well. Water resources or forest management. And it is the ideology that has kept up with that."

"That's kind of the past way of thinking. Florida's the future way of thinking."

California's leaders have faced intense scrutiny since wildfires broke out in the Golden State last week. However, criticism of the state's "leftist ideology" is not new.

"You almost have to try to mess California up. That's what Gavin Newsom has done since he's been governor," DeSantis said during the "Hannity" special on Nov. 30, 2023. "The reality is they have failed because of his leftist ideology."

In the wake of the Los Angeles wildfires, many have voiced concern over policies by California's Democratic leaders, including funding for first responders, particularly as the incoming Trump administration prepares to take office.

DeSantis told Fox News host Sean Hannity that Americans are going to see a "huge contrast between a state like Florida, which takes seriously its responsibility to uphold the laws and wants to work constructively with the new administration, and a state like California, which is going to double down on failure."

The executive specifically pointed to immigration and border security as a top area of contrast.

"When Donald Trump takes office, he's going to be serious about the border and illegal immigration. California is a sanctuary state. LA's a sanctuary city. They're going to fight him every step of the way. They're not going to cooperate. In Florida...we're not a sanctuary state. We banned sanctuary cities my first year as governor."

DeSantis vowed his state will "do our duty" to support the Trump agenda, urging other states to "step up" alongside it.

"We're going to put resources to bear. There's going to be a lot of things we're going to be able to do to really make an impact. And I think you're going to see really serious, positive changes very, very soon," he said.

"We've been talking as Republicans about illegal immigration in the border for decades. Now is the time to put up or shut up. President Trump can't do it alone. He needs Congress to be supportive, and he needs the states to step up and supplement their efforts."

