DeSantis blasts Biden's agenda after McAuliffe's loss in Virginia: Americans are 'rebelling' against Democrats

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis criticized Democrats following Terry McAuliffe's loss to Glenn Youngkin in the Virginia gubernatorial election. On "Fox & Friends," Wednesday, DeSantis suggested that Americans are "rebelling" against the Democratic agenda after continued COVID-19 restrictions and issues with school boards, and he predicted the current red wave that was ridden in Virginia will pour over to the 2022 midterm elections.

GOV. RON DESANTIS: People are rebelling against what the Democrat Party stands for nowadays – the never-ending mandates and restrictions because of COVID, using our school system for leftist indoctrination rather than high-quality education. And then the Biden regime failures from Afghanistan to the southern border, gas prices, inflation, supply chain. I think you had Glenn Youngkin, who really, I think did a great job, was a great candidate, and I think he really represented a contrasting vision that was much more appealing to the majority of Virginians.

And I do think this wave is building. I think it was strong last night, but I think it's going to keep building all the way into 2022. And if you go back to the 2010 wave that Republicans had, I think there's more dissatisfaction with what's going on in D.C. today than there was at this time in that election cycle. And that is good news for Republicans, and that is bad news for Joe Biden and his regime.

