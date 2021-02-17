DeSantis calls Rush Limbaugh 'America's anchorman,' 'the GOAT' in tribute after death

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis remembered his "fellow Floridian" and "friend" Rush Limbaugh as "America’s anchorman" after the radio host died at 70 Wednesday following a battle with lung cancer.

"Rush is the GOAT," DeSantis wrote in a statement, using the acronym for "greatest of all time," "of radio, of conservative media and of inspiring a loyal army of American patriots."

DeSantis joined a sea of Republican voices remembering Limbaugh as a "giant" and a revolutionary in conservative media.

"We don’t know who will succeed Rush as America’s anchorman, but we do know that nobody will ever replace him," the Republican governor said.

Limbaugh amassed a deeply loyal following among conservatives talking politics for over three decades on his radio broadcast "The Rush Limbaugh Show." DeSantis spoke frequently on the program.

REPUBLICANS REMEMBER RUSH LIMBAUGH AS REVOLUTIONARY 'GIANT' IN CONSERVATIVE POLITICS

"Through hard work, the will to succeed, and yes, talent on loan from God, Rush became the most dominant radio personality in American history," DeSantis continued.

RUSH LIMBAUGH DEAD AT 70

"Rush busted through a media landscape in which a handful of liberal media outlets served up pre-cooked, liberal narratives," DeSantis continued. "Rush attracted millions of listeners and paved the way for the proliferation of conservative media. Rush was no flash in the pan -- he was the dominant force in radio for decades."

Limbaugh was diagnosed with Stage IV lung cancer in January 2020 and said he had not expected to live this long. Shortly after his diagnosis he was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by then-President Donald Trump at the State of the Union.

Perched behind his Golden EIB (Excellence in Broadcasting) Microphone, Limbaugh spent over three decades as arguably the most polarizing person in American media.

The program that began 33 years ago on national syndication with only 56 radio stations grew to be the most listened to radio show in the United States, airing on more than 600 stations, according to the show’s website. Up to 27 million people tuned in on a weekly basis and Limbaugh has lovingly referred to his passionate fan base as "Dittoheads," as they would often say "ditto" when agreeing with the iconic radio host.

In his final radio broadcast of 2020, Limbaugh thanked his listeners and supporters, revealing at the time that he had outlived his prognosis.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I wasn't expected to be alive today," he said. "I wasn't expected to make it to October, and then to November, and then to December. And yet, here I am, and today, got some problems, but I'm feeling pretty good today."

Fox News' Brian Flood contributed to this report.