Republicans remember Rush Limbaugh as revolutionary 'giant' in conservative politics

Republicans immediately commemorated Rush Limbaugh as a revolutionary "giant" in conservative media after his passing was announced Wednesday by his wife.

Limbaugh, 70, died after a bout with lung cancer, long outliving his prognosis. He was diagnosed with Stage IV lung cancer in January 2020 and was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom days later by then-President Donald Trump at the State of the Union.

RUSH LIMBAUGH DEAD AT 70

"Rush was a giant. We will miss his clarity on the airwaves and the kindness he brought to those around him," Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., wrote on Twitter.

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., offered a similar sentiment: "Rush Limbaugh was a giant. With his straightforward, simple articulation of conservatism, he inspired millions. He was one-of-a-kind and he will be missed."

"RIP to a legend and a patriot, Rush Limbaugh. Not many people can say they revolutionized and stayed at the top of an industry the way he did," Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., wrote on Twitter.

"America has lost a true patriot," Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., wrote on Twitter. "Heartbreaking News."

Limbaugh spent decades behind the microphone talking politics to millions of Americans from his radio broadcast "The Rush Limbaugh Show."

"Rush was a giant and pioneer in talk radio. He will be greatly missed," Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., said.

"Rush Limbaugh often said "I have talent on loan from God." He understood that our gifts on this earth are not our own – they’re a blessing. He shared his gifts with all of us. And we’ll miss him dearly," South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem wrote on Twitter.

Perched behind his Golden EIB (Excellence in Broadcasting) Microphone, Limbaugh spent over three decades as arguably the most polarizing person in American media.

The program that began 33 years ago on national syndication with only 56 radio stations grew to be the most listened-to radio show in the United States, airing on more than 600 stations, according to the show’s website. Up to 27 million people tuned in on a weekly basis and Limbaugh has lovingly referred to his passionate fan base as "Dittoheads," as they would often say "ditto" when agreeing with the iconic radio host.

In his final radio broadcast of 2020, Limbaugh thanked his listeners and supporters, revealing at the time that he had outlived his prognosis.

"I wasn't expected to be alive today," he said. "I wasn't expected to make it to October, and then to November, and then to December. And yet, here I am, and today, got some problems, but I'm feeling pretty good today."

Limbaugh had a hand in boosting Trump’s profile as a candidate in 2016, simply by taking the then-reality TV star seriously as a presidential contender. Many of Limbaugh’s listeners eventually became Trump supporters and the radio legend continued to defend Trump throughout his presidency despite occasional disagreements.

Former press secretary Kayleigh McEnany described herself as a "Rush baby," saying she’d grown up listening to the program. "Rush Limbaugh had unrelenting boldness to proclaim the truth. Watching his wit, passion, and willingness to hold the media accountable informed my entire career."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"He has built a legacy that will endure for many generations to come and will continue to inform our country," McEnany continued.

"The Conservative movement lost an ICON today in Rush Limbaugh. RIP," Corey Lewandowski, Trump campaign adviser, wrote on Twitter.