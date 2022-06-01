Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Dems weaponized 'intelligence' to surveil Americans for political purposes in 2016 election: Rep. Steube

Rep. Steube argued they 'lied' to the FISA court to spy on Americans on 'Fox & Friends First'

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Rep. Steube slams left for weaponizing 'surveillance' services for 'political purposes' following Sussmann acquittal Video

Rep. Steube slams left for weaponizing 'surveillance' services for 'political purposes' following Sussmann acquittal

Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., joined 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss the Durham probe, warning Democrats used intelligence to surveil American citizens during the 2016 election.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., slammed Democrats following the Sussmann acquittal, accusing them of weaponizing "surveillance" services for "political purposes" during the 2016 election cycle. Rep. Steube made those remarks on "Fox & Friends First," arguing they used a "partisan" process to spy on American citizens. 

DESPITE ACQUITTAL, DURHAM TRIAL OF SUSSMANN ADDED TO EVIDENCE CLINTON CAMPAIGN PLOTTED TO TIE TRUMP TO RUSSIA

GREG STEUBE: The real frustrating thing as a member of Congress is they used our intelligence surveillance system to surveil on American citizens, and they used a completely partisan political process to do it. They lied to the FISA court to get a warrant to surveil on these individuals. A secret court, not a normal court where you got to go in and get a warrant and prove evidence and all of that, and that's what's really frustrating is the use of our intelligence services and our surveillance services for political purposes.

WATCH THE INTERVIEW FROM "FOX & FRIENDS FIRST" BELOW:

Former Clinton campaign attorney found not guilty of lying to the FBI Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.