Dems weaponized 'intelligence' to surveil Americans for political purposes in 2016 election: Rep. Steube

Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., slammed Democrats following the Sussmann acquittal, accusing them of weaponizing "surveillance" services for "political purposes" during the 2016 election cycle. Rep. Steube made those remarks on "Fox & Friends First," arguing they used a "partisan" process to spy on American citizens.

DESPITE ACQUITTAL, DURHAM TRIAL OF SUSSMANN ADDED TO EVIDENCE CLINTON CAMPAIGN PLOTTED TO TIE TRUMP TO RUSSIA

GREG STEUBE: The real frustrating thing as a member of Congress is they used our intelligence surveillance system to surveil on American citizens, and they used a completely partisan political process to do it. They lied to the FISA court to get a warrant to surveil on these individuals. A secret court, not a normal court where you got to go in and get a warrant and prove evidence and all of that, and that's what's really frustrating is the use of our intelligence services and our surveillance services for political purposes.

