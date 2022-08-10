Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Democrats want Trump to be the political focus, 'not the condition of the country': Bill Bennett

The Fox News contributor reacts to the FBI raid of Trump's home

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
The importance of independent voters in midterm elections Video

The importance of independent voters in midterm elections

The Cook Political Report's Amy Walter reveals the mindset of casual voters in a highly polarized, partisan political environment on the 'Special Report' All-Star panel.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Bill Bennett asserted that Democrats want to focus on former President Trump instead of inflation and the condition of the United States on the "Special Report" All-Star panel. 

TRUMP FBI RAID: AGENTS SEIZE MAR-A-LAGO DOCUMENTS IN UNPRECEDENTED MOVE

BENNETT: Terrible thing. Unprecedented to raid a former president's home - not just the compound, but his home. I doubt that's ever been thought of before in American history. And no sense of burden of why it happened, why they did it. No sense of explanation. "Well, it's an ongoing inquiry." Well, that won't do. Not in these kinds of circumstances. I'm worried that the Democrats, liberals may be two steps ahead of us on this. They want to focus on Donald Trump. They certainly succeeded in doing that, no matter what else is there at Mar-a-Lago or what they might have even brought to Mar-a-Lago. The focus is on Donald Trump. Since Monday, we've not heard a lot about inflation  - a little bit - but we've heard mostly about Donald Trump. I think they'd like him to declare before the '22 midterms, because then they can make him the focus. And this is just what Republicans who met with him last night - as you reported, Bret - want him to do, which is declare. Thus he becomes the focus and not the condition of the country. 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH THE FULL DISCUSSION BELOW:

Democrats may be two steps ahead of Republicans: Bennett Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.