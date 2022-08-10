Democrats want Trump to be the political focus, 'not the condition of the country': Bill Bennett

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Bill Bennett asserted that Democrats want to focus on former President Trump instead of inflation and the condition of the United States on the "Special Report" All-Star panel.

TRUMP FBI RAID: AGENTS SEIZE MAR-A-LAGO DOCUMENTS IN UNPRECEDENTED MOVE

BENNETT: Terrible thing. Unprecedented to raid a former president's home - not just the compound, but his home. I doubt that's ever been thought of before in American history. And no sense of burden of why it happened, why they did it. No sense of explanation. "Well, it's an ongoing inquiry." Well, that won't do. Not in these kinds of circumstances. I'm worried that the Democrats, liberals may be two steps ahead of us on this. They want to focus on Donald Trump. They certainly succeeded in doing that, no matter what else is there at Mar-a-Lago or what they might have even brought to Mar-a-Lago. The focus is on Donald Trump. Since Monday, we've not heard a lot about inflation - a little bit - but we've heard mostly about Donald Trump. I think they'd like him to declare before the '22 midterms, because then they can make him the focus. And this is just what Republicans who met with him last night - as you reported, Bret - want him to do, which is declare. Thus he becomes the focus and not the condition of the country.

