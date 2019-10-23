Democrats are 'setting themselves up for utter failure' by running 'dirty impeachment,' Ari Fleischer says

Congressional Democrats are "setting themselves up for utter failure" for their impeachment efforts in the Senate by keeping the process secretive in the House and breaking from historical norms, according to former White House Press Secretary Ari Fleischer.

"How can the American people know what the evidence is when the evidence is held in secret?" Fleischer said Wednesday on Fox News' "Outnumbered Overtime." "Perhaps it’s not as bad as the leaks want to make it look to be."

"I think what the Democrats are doing is setting themselves up for utter failure in the Senate," he added. "You cannot have a dirty impeachment in the House and expect the Senate to take it seriously."

Fleischer called the entire process "dirty" and said the public has no way of knowing the facts if witnesses are being interviewed in secret.

"This is a dirty impeachment because it’s all being done in secret," he said.

"We have secret witnesses, secret transcripts and the public has no way of knowing if what is being selectively leaked is reflective and accurate, or if witnesses are being cross-examined -- if there are other facts that are emerging in private."

He also called the probe a waste of the country's time and said the investigation is an unfair shot at the president, for political reasons.

"[The process] is brutally unfair and does not represent the best of our government when it comes to looking into wrongdoing," he said.