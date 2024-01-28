Democrats use social media influencers to attract young voters in battleground states

A Democratic super PAC is spending $1 million on a campaign to pay social media content creators to post pro-Biden messaging.

POLITICO reported the PAC, Priorities USA , is supporting President Biden’s re-election and is enlisting 150 creators on TikTok and Instagram in order to attract young voters heading into the 2024 election.

Danielle Butterfield, Priorities’ executive director, told POLITICO they are using influencers to spread pro-Biden messages in battleground states like Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, Arizona and Georgia.

"As we looked to 2024, we felt like it was important to reach voters where they were spending their time," Butterfield said. "We’re going to have a ton of success in marketing Biden’s accomplishments when we can anchor it in terms of impact and real people and putting some personality behind what Biden’s accomplishments are doing."

A November poll from NBC found one in five voters use TikTok daily and a higher share of young women and people of color regularly use the app. It also found Democrats and independents are more likely to regularly use the app compared to Republicans.

Fox News’ Lisa Boothe noted that exit polling showed Biden won young voters by double digits in the 2020 presidential election, but recent polling has shifted, showing former President Trump winning the demographic or significantly closing the gap.

A recent USA TODAY/Suffolk University Poll found Trump leading Biden among voters under 35 by 37%-33%.

"There's a gender divide with younger voters as well, with women, you know, being more liberal and then men trending more moderate and conservative," Boothe said on "The Big Weekend Show." "So look out for young voters. [They] could surprise us if these trends continue."

Co-host Tomi Lahren said she doesn’t think Biden will do as well with young voters because they are disgruntled with him and his age.

She added that if Biden isn’t the 2024 Democratic nominee and Democrats talk about issues like student loan forgiveness, Roe v. Wade and climate change, "young people will go out and vote for that no matter how many influencers on the right that you try to cultivate."

Former Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, said he was concerned about the Republican response to Democrats’ use of social media influencers.

"They're going to use TikTok and other ways to communicate. But what are the Republicans going to do?" he asked. "This is the big question."