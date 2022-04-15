Democrats are 'the party of the rich': Former White House press secretary

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Ari Fleischer criticized the Democratic Party on "The Ingraham Angle" Thursday for pushing President Biden to forgive student loan debt.

ARI FLEISCHER: You know, what about all the rest of us who do pay our bills, who do pay our debts? Unemployment, as President Biden loves to point out, is low. People have jobs, they have money, so they need to pay their bills. This is just buying votes as the Democrats always try to do, but it's also an example of how the Democrats are increasingly becoming the party of the rich. These are the well-to-do college graduates, Master’s degree–holding college graduates, just like they want to bring back the relief. If you pay your state and local income taxes, get to deduct all those, which benefit wealthy people with big houses in the mostly coastal states. Democrats have changed their roots and their base — they're the party of the rich.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE: