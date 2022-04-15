Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Democrats are 'the party of the rich': Former White House press secretary

Their logic would benefit the wealthy, he says

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Ari Fleischer: The Democratic Party left its roots Video

Ari Fleischer: The Democratic Party left its roots

Former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer weighs in on the Democratic Party's efforts to cancel student loan debt on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Ari Fleischer criticized the Democratic Party on "The Ingraham Angle" Thursday for pushing President Biden to forgive student loan debt.

ARI FLEISCHER: You know, what about all the rest of us who do pay our bills, who do pay our debts? Unemployment, as President Biden loves to point out, is low. People have jobs, they have money, so they need to pay their bills. This is just buying votes as the Democrats always try to do, but it's also an example of how the Democrats are increasingly becoming the party of the rich. These are the well-to-do college graduates, Master’s degree–holding college graduates, just like they want to bring back the relief. If you pay your state and local income taxes, get to deduct all those, which benefit wealthy people with big houses in the mostly coastal states. Democrats have changed their roots and their base — they're the party of the rich.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

Democrats now turning to midterm gimmicks to recover young voters who have abandoned the party Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.