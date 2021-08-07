Bongino: Democrats have a 'love affair with lying,' need to 'tell the American people the truth'

Dan Bongino slammed Democrats for their "love affair with lying" Saturday on "Unfiltered with Dan Bongino," saying the party has failed to be truthful with the American people on issues like crime and immigration.

DAN BONGINO: I want to talk about the Democrats, their love affair with lying, and the burden of carrying all those lies, all the time.

…

So what are the things they’re openly lying about? Well first, there’s immigration. Folks, we have no border, ok? Let’s just be candid and stop the insanity, please. The southern border’s been entirely evaporated by the Biden administration. You can waltz right in here.

…

The endless lies, the deception. There’s an opportunity lost to this. It’s preventing us from focusing on what really matters here. Treatments, therapeutics, public education, they’re not doing any of that. They’re too busy lying. And the final lie - imagine carrying the burden of this lie - the lie that the crime wave in liberal cities – that was just a summer thing.

…

Folks, 2022 can’t come quickly enough. Your family matters. The country matters. And the truth matters. It’s time for this party to step up and tell the American people the truth. We can deal with it. We’re never going to fix this place if you’re never going to tell us the truth about what’s wrong.

WATCH DAN BONGINO'S FULL MONOLOGUE HERE: