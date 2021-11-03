Democrats will keep pursuing left-wing agenda regardless of election results: Rep. Jordan

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, told "America Reports" Wednesday that Democrats will continue to pursue their left-wing agenda, "even if it means losing the election." Jordan made these comments after Republican Glenn Youngkin defeated former Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe in the Virginia Governor's race.

YOUNGKIN DEFEATS MCAULIFFE IN RACE FOR VIRGINIA GOVERNOR

JIM JORDAN: It turns out when you run a campaign that says ‘government is smarter than parents’ and 'we're going to defund the police,' the American people disagree with you. That's exactly what happened, and…every policy they've done, Sandra, over the Biden administration has been a disaster for the country. What the latest polling shows, 71% of the country thinks we're on the wrong track.

I think the real question is, who are the 29% who think we're on the right track for goodness sake? Do they like inflation? Do they like $3.50 gas? Do they like the chaos on the border? I mean, you could just go down the list. So I think all that together, the wrong message attacking parents, say we're going to defund the police and coupled with the disaster that's been the Biden administration, that's why Glenn Youngkin won yesterday. We had Republicans do so well across the country, but they're [Democrats] not going to listen. They've been clear about that. They're going to keep pursuing their left-wing agenda, even if it means losing the election, which I think they're going to next year for the House.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE: