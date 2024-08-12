Democrats happy Harris isn't being forced to get specific: 'Why would we start talking about policy?'

Some Democrats are happy that the Harris-Walz campaign is keeping the vice president's policy positions vague as polling shows support for Harris has grown since she emerged as the Democratic nominee for president.

"Why would we start talking about policy?" a prominent Democrat told Politico Playbook. "We’re actually better off just running on this real wave of enthusiasm and energy… It’s the best thing [Harris] can do."

Harris has avoided doing any major interviews with journalists and has also not spoken directly about her policy flip-flops since becoming the nominee.

"It’s fair to expect that she will continue to spotlight issues that will be top priorities for her and also drive contrasts between her and Donald Trump," a person close to the Harris campaign told Politico. "Getting into the legislative mechanics of how you will pass those things is a conversation for later."

"Values unite and specific policies divide, so I don’t think there is a desire to spend the next 80 days litigating Medicare for All, for example," a Democratic congressional aide told the outlet, expressing support for Harris to keep her ideas vague.

According to Politico, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries also gave a presentation at a Democratic caucus meeting last week that focused on a relatively vague "People Over Politics" message for members of the party to run on.

Jeffries mentioned lowering the cost of housing and healthcare, as well as tax relief and making "corporations pay their fair share."

The outlet also quoted Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., who they asked about what Senate Democrats might do if they hold onto the majority in November.

"Things like democracy… tax bills we’re looking at that help families and the child tax credit… doing more for clean energy, doing more for transportation and education," Schumer said. "There are many different things we will do."

Several members of the media as well as major newspapers have called on Harris to face serious questioning from reporters.

The Washington Post editorial board wrote that Harris needed to articulate her agenda.

"If she hopes to prevail, Ms. Harris needs to present her ideas," The Post wrote. "The media and public have legitimate questions, and she should face them. This is a political necessity — Mr. Trump is already turning her avoidance of the media into an attack line. And elections aren’t just about winning. They’re about accumulating political capital for a particular agenda, which Ms. Harris can’t do unless she articulates one."