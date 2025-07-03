Democrats frustrated over lack of a heads-up from Hakeem Jeffries on delaying Trump’s spending bill

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Democrats were flustered that they didn’t get a heads-up that Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries would delay President Donald Trump’s "Big, Beautiful Bill" on Thursday with an hours-long speech on the House floor.

"No one is upset Hakeem wanted to do this, but to not tell members, 'be prepared, book multiple flights, be flexible,'" a House Democrat told Axios , who was reportedly upset about the challenge of rebooking flights so close to the Fourth of July.

Another House Democrat told Axios that a "heads up would have been nice."

On Thursday afternoon, Jeffries beat the record for a House floor speech, speaking for eight hours and 44 minutes, starting before 4 a.m. and ending around 1:30 p.m.

Jeffries went over the record previously held by former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., which was eight hours and 32 minutes .

During his remarks, the minority leader read from a binder that he said had stories of people who could lose their Medicaid coverage under Trump’s spending bill that were compiled from constituents of states that have Republican lawmakers.

"I think it's important for the American people to process… SNAP on average provides $6 per day," Jeffries said. "At the same time, Elon Musk, his federal contracts, as we understand it, amount to $8 million per day. Mr. Speaker, if Republicans were really serious about targeting waste, fraud and abuse in the United States of America, start there – $8 million per day, start right there."

Trump's "Big, Beautiful Bill," which passed the House on Thursday afternoon after Jeffries yielded the floor and now awaits the president's signature, advances his border security measures and permanently extends the income tax brackets lowered by his 2017 Tax Cuts Jobs Act (TCJA).

