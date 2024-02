Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Complaints of "bedwetting" are reportedly frustrating top Democrats who feel like their concerns are being brushed off by the Biden campaign as they demand the president and his team "need to be better."

CNN reported on Sunday that Vice President Harris has been meeting with leading Democrats for some guidance on the Biden-Harris re-election effort as some members of the party who are concerned about their chances have been feeling "sloughed off" by the White House and the president's campaign.

"The ‘bedwetting’ complaints are running thin with people," one person who attended a meeting with Harris told the media outlet, referring to Democratic anxiety over the 2024 election. "The West Wing and the campaign need to be better."

CNN reporter Edward-Issac Dovere explained his reporting on Monday and said Democrats felt like Biden's inner circle was brushing them off.

"That is from, reflecting this idea that people feel like when they say that things aren‘t going great for the Biden campaign, the campaign and the inner circle, Biden advisers tend to brush them off," he said Monday during "CNN This Morning."

Dovere noted that Harris wants to position herself to raise these suggestions with Biden's campaign team.

Harris reportedly said during the meetings that she isn't worried about losing to Donald Trump, but rather losing to "the couch."

The vice president has reportedly gotten some "harsh responses," specifically about the White House's response to the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Rep. Steve Horsford, D-NV, reportedly called on the vice president to "talk more about housing affordability" instead of "Bidenomics."

"She’s a very gifted, smart, capable strategist who knows how to win," Horsford told the outlet. "I just hope the campaign listens to all the people who are giving them good advice."

Top Democratic governors gathered to meet with the vice president earlier in February and voiced complaints about Biden's response to the border crisis, abortion rights, and the campaign's failure to reach younger voters, CNN reported.

A Fox News poll released in February found 55% of registered voters said they believe Trump would be the better candidate to steer the economy, compared to 33% who chose Biden.

Trump also boasts large leads over Biden when it comes to securing the border (+35 points), having the necessary mental and physical health to be president (+23), and on dealing with crime and violence (+21). The former president also has double-digit leads over Biden when it comes to being competitive and effective (+16) and on improving America's standing in the world (+11).

Fox News' Michael Lee contributed to this report.