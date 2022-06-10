Mark Levin: Democrats' 'dehumanization' of Kavanaugh, Thomas; court-packing plans call-backs to Stalin

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Democratic Party is increasingly relying on Stalinist tactics to maintain power and control over the U.S. government, as evinced by its "dehumanization" of Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Clarence Thomas, Mark Levin said Sunday.

Levin, host of "Life, Liberty & Levin," warned Democrats' court-packing endeavors and "prosecution" of former President Donald Trump is something illustrative of the old Soviet Union.

"Brett Kavanaugh was turned into the enemy of the state by the Democrat Party, by The Washington Post, by people bearing false witness," he said after a man allegedly attempted to ambush Kavanaugh's Chevy Chase, Md., home.

He suggested the demonization of the jurist is the unfortunate successor to the Democrats' "war on Clarence Thomas" when President Biden was chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee. The Georgia jurist testified he believed to be the victim of a "high-tech lynching" in that regard.

Levin said Democrats only consider the judiciary "independent" if it holds a liberal majority: "Then they do movies about their justices."

"Democrat Party and media mouthpieces said things about this court and about Kavanaugh that would cause the blood to boil of any kook or psychopath," he said. "We've never had a persistent, constant threat on the justices of the Supreme Court."

He pointed to stated endeavors by Democrats like Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland and Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey to abolish the electoral college as further evidence the party wants to undermine American institutions to accumulate power.

"They want to eliminate the filibuster so they can influence the final decision of the court," he said.

"What the Democrat Party is doing: Reaching back to Donald Trump — this is what third-world types did. This is what Stalin and the other genocidal maniacs have done, that is, try to take people who are out of political power and destroy them so they can never come back."

Levin called out the hypocrisy of federal law enforcement in that Democratic activists illicitly protesting in front of justices' homes have not been prosecuted under 18 USC 1507, while former Trump officials seeking to cooperate with what they see as an illegitimate House committee are arrested via strong-arm tactics:

"[Schumer] encouraged their mob to go to those houses, break federal law, commit felonies and influence the outcome of a Supreme Court decision… No handcuffs and no leg irons like Peter Navarro," Levin said.