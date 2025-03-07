Democrats confronted over refusal to cheer during Trump address: 'Why didn't you stand?'

Democratic lawmakers faced criticism this week for their behavior during President Donald Trump’s address to a joint session of Congress. Their protests, refusal to clap at key moments, and subsequent comments drew criticism from Republicans and from some in their own party.

"Jesse Watters Primetime" producer Johnny Belisario traveled to Capitol Hill to track down Democratic lawmakers and ask why they refused to stand and clap for the nonpartisan moments in the address.

"You didn't stand up for anything," Belisario noted to New Jersey Senator Cory Booker.

"The president got before the American people and didn’t talk about how he could drive down grocery prices," Booker responded.

Other Democratic lawmakers expressed frustration that Trump failed to address issues they felt were important.

When asked why she didn’t applaud for certain guests at the speech, including the mother of slain Georgia nursing student Laken Riley, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren refused to answer.

"I did clap, when he said that the United States has supported Ukraine," Warren said.

However, when pressed on why she did not clap for Riley’s mother, she declined to respond.

Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman acknowledged that some Democratic protests during the speech may not have been well-received.

"I don’t think that was the best look for our party last night," he admitted.

In addition to Riley's family, Trump also honored a 13-year-old brain cancer survivor with a Secret Service badge, applauded first lady Melania Trump's work against deepfake and revenge porn and announced a high school student's acceptance into West Point. The moments did not trigger standing ovations from Democrats.

One of the most notable moments of the evening came when Texas Congressman Al Green was removed from the chamber following an outburst on the House floor. His actions led to a censure by House lawmakers, with 10 Democrats joining Republicans to vote for the punishment.

Belisario went to Green's office, but said he was "shooed away" by staff. He also could not locate Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., but added a note to her office door.

Beyond vocal protests, some Democrats engaged in more subtle forms of dissent during the speech. Lawmakers held up paddles with messages criticizing Trump’s policies, including signs reading "Save Medicaid" and "Musk Steals."

Even late-night host Stephen Colbert, whose show often aligns with liberal viewpoints, mocked the paddle protest, holding up his own sign that read, "Try doing something."

California Rep. Adam Schiff dismissed the president’s speech entirely, declining to comment on the lack of applause for Riley's mother.

"There was nothing the president had to say that was either factual or truthful," Schiff said.

Meanwhile, a CBS News survey found that 76% of viewers, who were primarily Republican, approved of Trump’s speech, citing his focus on reducing government waste, imposing tariffs, and securing the border.

When asked about the survey results, Schiff remained skeptical.

"I don’t know what speech they were watching…it really wasn’t worth watching," he said.

Belisario tracked down Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., as she walked to an elevator.

"You need to get away from me," the congresswoman told him, as the door shut.