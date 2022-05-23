Stacey Abrams comments about Georgia designed to 'fire up' liberal donors: Gov. Kemp

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp claimed former State Rep. Stacey Abrams' disparaging comments about Georgia prove she is out of touch with her constituents, and were targeted toward her donors in New York and California.

During a Democratic "Bluetopia" event in Gwinnett County, Abrams said she is "tired of hearing about how we’re the best state in the country to do business when we are the worst state in the country to live."

Abrams claimed Georgia ranks near the bottom in mental health and near the top in maternal mortality, while various publications like Site Selection and Area Development have named it the number one state for business during the tenures of Kemp and his GOP predecessor, Gov. Nathan Deal.

"It shows how out of touch with reality she is," Kemp told Fox News on Monday. "I think she's really trying to fire up and please her liberal donors out in California and up in New York instead of really understanding what Georgians want out there."

"[A] lot of the things she's talking about, we addressed either this legislative session or did a year or two ago."

Kemp went on to say his primary focus at this time is not Abrams but Perdue, who he holds a sizable lead over in the latest polls ahead of Tuesday's election.

Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Perdue, former Vice President Mike Pence has endorsed Kemp and will appear with him at an upcoming event.

Kemp said he is appreciative of the efforts and accomplishments of both Trump and Pence, as well as their contributions to the state of Georgia during their joint term – after a Trump spokesman derided Pence as "desperate to chase his lost relevance."

Kemp went on to call Pence a close friend and said he looks forward to ultimately seeing Abrams defeated in November.

Abrams previously lost to Kemp in 2018.