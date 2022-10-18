Expand / Collapse search
Democratic strategists admit midterm momentum faded for their party: 'I'm wishing the election were in August'

One strategist told the outlet that Democrats 'peaked' too early before the November election

Hanna Panreck
By Hanna Panreck | Fox News
Countdown to the midterms: Three weeks before Election Day Video

Countdown to the midterms: Three weeks before Election Day

Fox News contributor Richard Fowler and Executive Director of Senate Working Group James Kimmey discuss President Biden's comments about the economy and what issues Americans are focused on ahead of the midterm elections on 'Fox News @ Night.'

Democratic strategists and pollsters told Politico that any momentum they had has likely faded and that Democrats "peaked" too early as the midterm elections are just a few weeks away. 

"I’m wishing the election were in August," Matt Bennett, a co-founder of the liberal group Third Way, told Politico. "I think we peaked a little early."

A progressive ad maker who worked on Bernie Sanders' 2016 campaign said it was clear Republicans had "seized the upper hand."

As Democrats face historical headwinds and high inflation, many have sought to make the midterms about abortion and the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade

Abortion rights activist rally at the Washington Monument before a march to the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, May 14, 2022. (Photo by JOSE LUIS MAGANA/AFP via Getty Images)

POLITICAL INSIDERS SAY 'POCKETBOOK ISSUES' SURPASS ABORTION AS KEY MIDTERM PRIORITY, BUT NOT EVERYONE AGREES

"I think we had three really good weeks in August that everybody patted themselves on the back," another Democratic strategist told Politico. "We were like, ‘Yeah, that should be enough to overcome two years of shitty everything.’" 

He added that it wasn't looking great now and the best they can hope for is a 50-50 Senate. "But the House is long gone," he said. 

Democratic pollster Molly Murphy said it doesn't feel good for the Democratic Party but added that they were going to do better that she thought they would. 

"I don’t think anyone is that bullish that Democrats will have a great night, but the question should be how bad it could have been," Murphy told Politico. 

Tim Ryan, US Democrat Senate candidate for Ohio, speaks during an Undecided Voter Town Hall in Lancaster, Ohio, US, on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. Photographer: Gaelen Morse/Bloomberg via Getty Images

TIM RYAN SHOWED ‘FUNDAMENTAL SIGN OF WEAKNESS’ IN OHIO SENATE DEBATE WITH JD VANCE: FORMER CLINTON POLLSTER

Polls showed Republican J.D. Vance had a slight lead over Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan in the Ohio Senate race ahead of their debate in Youngstown on Monday. 

Georgia gubernatorial candidates Stacey Abrams and incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp faced off in a debate on Monday as well that focused on Second Amendemnt issues, support for law enforcement and more. 

Democratic Georgia gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams. 

Republican Herschel Walker and Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock squared off in the Georgia Senate race debate on Friday. Some liberal media figures argued Warnock "underperformed" and that Walker did better than expected. 

"Walker was bad but not as bad as he could have been; Warnock should have hit back way, way harder and was far too defensive throughout; the moderators were abysmal," MSNBC's Mehdi Hasan tweeted. 
 

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.