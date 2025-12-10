Democratic Rep Hank Johnson agrees that America under Trump's leadership is the 'Great Satan'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Ga., described the United States under President Donald Trump as the "Great Satan" during a podcast appearance Sunday.

Johnson joined progressive radio host Dean Obeidallah on his "Dean Obeidallah Show," where they discussed controversy over the Trump administration’s strike on a suspected drug-trafficking boat in the Caribbean.

When Obeidallah lamented that this hotly debated controversy is redefining America to the world as a "Putin-esque" nation, Johnson argued it validates critiques from one of its chief rivals on the world stage.

"Yeah, we are the world’s No. 1 bully, and we’re using our immense, unrivaled power to rule over those who have less power, and we’re doing it with impunity," Johnson said.

LAWMAKER URGES RELEASE OF VENEZUELA STRIKE FOOTAGE AS PARTIES SPLIT OVER WHETHER TARGETS WERE DEFENSELESS

He continued, "This sends a shocking message to the world that America is indeed the – what did they used to call? The great hand of Satan, or something like that? I mean, America under the Trump regime is demonstrating that that moniker was entirely accurate. ‘The Great Satan,' that’s what we have become in this country when we can start killing people with impunity."

Johnson, noting that the "Great Satan" term is an old one, appeared to be nodding to the rhetoric of the Iranian regime, which has popularized that term for America as a malicious global power.

DEMOCRATS ESCALATE WAR-CRIME ACCUSATIONS AS WHITE HOUSE CALLS ‘INNOCENT FISHERMAN’ THE NEW ‘MARYLAND MAN’ HOAX

"It’s really shocking to the conscience, and it’s an affront to our basic humanity. No longer can Americans say that we are exceptional, not when you’re going around killing folks like that," the Georgia Democrat said.

Johnson has a history of inflammatory and sometimes unusual rhetoric, ranging from claiming Guam will "capsize" due to too many people, to comparing Jewish Israeli settlers to "termites."

Johnson made his widely-ridiculed claim about Guam during a 2010 House Armed Services Committee hearing on a planned military buildup in the territory that featured now-retired Admiral Robert Willard, who at the time commanded the U.S. Pacific Fleet.

"My fear is that the whole island will become so overly populated that it will tip over and capsize," Johnson said, his face straight as he gestured at the island tipping over.

The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE