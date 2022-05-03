Expand / Collapse search
Democratic Party has taken 'extreme' position on abortion: Kellyanne Conway

She reacts to the leak of the Supreme Court draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade

Graham Colton
By Graham Colton | Fox News
Former Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway calls for the Supreme Court to not be affected by political pressure in the wake of the abortion case leak on 'Special Report.'

Former Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway knocked the Democratic Party for veering "to the extreme on the issue of abortion" Tuesday on "Special Report."

"The Democratic Party has really veered to the extreme on the issue of abortion," she told host Bret Baier. 

"A majority of Americans disagree with the Democratic Party platform, with [President] Biden, [Vice President] Harris and the rest of them that we should have taxpayer-funded abortion, late-term abortions, sex-selection abortion, forcing medical professionals to perform abortions if they have religious or [conscientious] objections to that." 

"So this is not binary as pro-life, pro-choice. It's a very complicated issue that brings together the law, morality, religion, gender and, of course, politics."

Conway reacted to Monday night's leak of a Supreme Court draft opinion in a case that could overturn Roe v. Wade.

She went on to call for the court to remain a "judicially independent branch of government impervious to political pressure." The leak should "upset" both sides of the political aisle, she added.

  Activists rally outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., on May 3, 2022, Tuesday after the leak of a draft majority opinion preparing for the court to overturn the landmark abortion decision in Roe v. Wade
    WASHINGTON, D.C.: Activists rally outside the U.S. Supreme Court after the leak of a draft majority opinion preparing for the court to overturn the landmark abortion decision in Roe v. Wade.

  Thousands of protesters are gathered at the Union Square in New York City, United States on May 3, 2022, Tuesday after the leak of a draft majority opinion preparing for the court to overturn the landmark abortion decision in Roe v. Wade
    NEW YORK: Thousands of protesters are gathered at the Union Square after the leak of a draft majority opinion preparing for the court to overturn the landmark abortion decision in Roe v. Wade.

  Activists rally outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C.
    WASHINGTON, D.C.: Activists rally outside the U.S. Supreme Court after the leak of a draft majority opinion preparing for the court to overturn the landmark abortion decision in Roe v. Wade.

Conway found it "very curious" that Democrats were not discussing abortion until Tuesday, adding that they did not consider it a "strong issue" in their polling.

All polling shows immigration, inflation, jobs and border security as leading issues, she reported. Abortion is a "base issue" for both the left and right, with pro-lifers believing that it kills infants and those who see it as a "women's health" issue being galvanized by the Court's draft opinion to flock to the polls in the midterm elections.

"But I think the left will take this a little too far and not realize how much people are hurting at the gas pump, in the grocery store, how concerned they are about border security, national security as well."

