Bernie Sanders says Democrats need to make 'fundamental decision' about what they stand for

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-VT., said during "The View" on Monday that the Democratic Party needed to make a "fundamental decision" about what they stand for.

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin pressed Sanders on the party's historically low approval rating, and how his "Fighting Oligarchy" tour might help.

"I think the Democratic Party has got to make a very fundamental decision, okay? I think that Trump won a lot of working-class people not because they wanted tax breaks for billionaires. Not because they wanted to throw 15 million people off the healthcare they have or double health insurance premiums. That is not why working-class people voted for Trump. I think they voted for Trump because they looked at Democrats and said what do you stand for? What side are you on?" Sanders said.

Bernie said Democrats used to stand for the working class.

"We need the Democratic Party once again to say to the billionaire friends, thank you, and their corporate sponsor, thank you. We’re going to stand with the working class of this country," he said.

Sanders claimed the majority of the country is living paycheck to paycheck.

"People can’t afford healthcare. They can’t afford childcare. Housing costs are off the charts. You can’t afford decent quality food for your kids, am I right?" he said. "And the Democrats have got to say you know what, we’re going to stand with the working class. For example, healthcare is a human right, not a privilege!"

Sanders also spoke about the "No Kings" demonstrations across the country over the weekend, which he described as "extraordinary."

"This was taking place not only in large cities, but in small towns all over America. I think it was something like 26,000 different rallies. And more people came out to say no to Trumpism than in any single day in the history of America and we should all be very proud," he said.

The progressive senator spoke at the protest in Washington, D.C., describing the event as a "Love America rally."