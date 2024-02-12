Democratic Biden challenger says he and Haley are the 'last two standing' to move US forward

Minnesota Democratic Congressman Dean Phillips called out both President Biden and former President Donald Trump in the wake of critiques of Biden's cognitive abilities by Special Counsel Robert Hur in last week's report.

Phillips, who is running in the Democratic presidential primary, told Fox News he believes Biden is indeed in position to be able to finish his term ending January 20, 2025, but questioned whether he could handle four more years in the White House.

At the same time, Phillips pointed to Trump being just a few years younger than Biden, saying that leaves himself and former South Carolina Republican Gov. Nikki Haley as the only two remaining candidates in position to move the country forward for the long term.

On "The Story," anchor Trace Gallagher reported Phillips is not in favor of invoking the 25th Amendment to remove Biden from office, but does find the commander-in-chief "weak and unelectable."

"I think the president is competent, and I think he can and should serve out his term. The question is, is he in a position to serve until January 2029?" Phillips said in response.

"I know the country knows the answer. I know those in Congress don't want to acknowledge the truth."

In contrast, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas claimed over the weekend Biden remains "sharp, intensely probing and detail-oriented."

Phillips, however, did not appear convinced.

"I think the special counsel's report only validated what the whole country knows. But also, you know, Donald Trump is in the same position," he said.

Phillips argued both Biden and Trump are in the stage of life where they are "going to decline."

"I think both Donald Trump and Joe Biden are not going to be men in positions to serve in the most important, powerful position in the entire free world, period. And I'm not going to talk about one without talking about the other," he added.

Phillips claimed Trump's memory is also declining and said neither elder statesman should be leading in national polls as they continue to.

He criticized both the GOP and Democratic Party for failing to put forward people in the right position to lead, saying instead that he, at 55, and Haley, who is 52, are proper alternatives in their respective cases.

Phillips claimed part of the problem is the low proportion of voters that participate in primaries and caucuses, surmising that if the turnout for those events were as strong as general elections, the campaign season field may look different.

He also said it is time for a new culture in Congress as well, saying that if America doesn't "turn the page," it will be in trouble long-term.

In another recent interview following Biden's landslide in the South Carolina primary – which Democrats moved forward to New Hampshire's dismay – Phillips suggested Biden is also not singing from the same sheet of music as many Americans.

"Sixty percent [of Americans are] living paycheck to paycheck… and here we have the president in our party saying GDP growth is up, job growth is great. People are frustrated, and they are fearful, and they're seeing wars around the world," he told MSNBC.

Phillips also pointed to Biden's lowly poll numbers, noting how they are about 20 points lower than former President Jimmy Carter's at the same point in the Georgia Democrat's 1980 reelection bid.

Carter went on to be trounced by Ronald Reagan 489-49 in the electoral college.