Ted Nugent flames Yellen's indifference to targeting 'MAGA' transactions while 'engineering recidivism'

Rocker Ted Nugent called out the Biden administration Friday over its alleged targeting of "MAGA" and sporting goods-related consumer transactions, saying the left is "engineering recidivism" by ignoring actual gun crimes while putting the screws to law-abiding sportsmen.

Nugent's comments come weeks after Republicans, led by Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C. who wrote a critical letter to Yellen and her financial crime enforcement division director, called out Treasury's suggestion in 2021 that banks track search terms like "MAGA" and "Trump" and purchases at Cabela's and Bass Pro Shops.

"Well, you know jack-booted thuggery can come in the form of high-tech, and these oath-violators continue to turn this once great country into an evil empire," Nugent said, after Yellen bluntly told a FOX Business reporter she wouldn't accept her questions on the matter but instead offered to pose for a picture with others in the scrum.

"This is an issue that Americans are worried about," correspondent Hillary Vaughn told Yellen as she walked through a Washington hallway, adding Americans are concerned they are being targeted due to their religious beliefs, candidates they vote for or stores they patronize.

Yellen turned and told Vaughn, "I'll say that I'm not taking questions."

The incident further outraged Nugent, who told "America's Newsroom" the former Obama Fed chair has violated her oath to the Constitution.

By contrast, Nugent quipped, he upheld a similar oath while serving as a reserve sheriff's deputy in Michigan for many years.

"I know good over evil," he said.

Nugent called Treasury's reported behavior more proof the federal government is out of control and said it is somewhat unsettling that a musician such as himself understands what "infringement" means better than those who serve in public office.

He said that while conservatives and sportsmen are being targeted, the feds are "engineering recidivism" through their refusal to properly enforce violent crime statutes in areas under Democratic control.

"They are not charging gun crimes to gun violators [who are] on film," he added. "They're recreating violent crime in these sanctuary cities; the left and the Democrats."

A longtime member of the National Rifle Association board from 1995 to 2021, Nugent said it is at least clear to himself and those involved with the NRA and related groups that the right to self-defense and to bear arms comes from God rather than government.

He said the left's continued efforts to enact stricter laws affecting sportsmen and gun owners is denying people their right to defend themselves.

"It's so obvious that it's just another criminal outrage by this government that is totally out of control."

In the latest litigation involving the Second Amendment, the Hawaii Supreme Court ruled the state's "Spirit of Aloha" supersedes certain rights within the Second Amendment. Justice Todd Eddins wrote that one such affected area is the open-carrying of firearms in public.