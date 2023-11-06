Democrat warns Jen Psaki she sees 'great trouble' for Biden in 2024

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., told former White House press secretary turned MSNBC host Jen Psaki that she was concerned, for the "first time," that the Democratic Party was in danger of losing the upcoming presidential election.

"I think it is important to recognize that we have a very divided country, as you well know," Jayapal told Psaki on Sunday in a conversation about how the Israel-Hamas war will affect President Biden in the 2024 election. "You have said that polls really don’t reflect where people are. I agree with you. But I will tell you, this is the first time, Jen, that I have felt like the 2024 election is in great trouble for the president and for our Democratic control, which is essential to moving forward, because these young people, Muslim Americans, Arab Americans, but also young people see this conflict as a moral conflict and a moral crisis."

"And they are not going to be brought back to the table easily if we do not address this," she added.

Jayapal's comments are the latest in a series of Democratic politicians expressing concerns about Biden's chances in 2024. A New York Times poll/Siena College poll found former President Trump is leading Biden in several key states in a potential 2024 head-to-head matchup. Trump leads Biden in Nevada, Georgia, Arizona, Michigan and Pennsylvania. Biden held a narrow advantage in Wisconsin. Biden captured all six states in 2020; had Trump won them instead, he would have been re-elected.

Another poll from Suffolk University/USA Today released on October 23 found that a substantial majority said they either disapproved (15%) or strongly disapproved (41%) of Biden's job performance. Just 27% said they approved and 13% said they strongly approved.

Biden's flagging poll numbers also come amidst reports that major players in the Democratic Party are angling to "boost their national profiles" and prepare themselves for a presidential run in 2028, or even in 2024 if Biden were to drop his re-election bid, according to a new Axios report.

"Democratic governors and senators are quietly moving to boost their national profiles and position themselves to run for president in 2028 — or in 2024, if President Biden unexpectedly drops out," the outlet reported in a story published Thursday. "The ambitious, next-generation Democrats all support Biden's re-election — but they're drawing battle lines for the next race for the White House."

"The early jockeying is also a hedge against Biden, 80, having a health scare or deciding not to run for re-election before the Democratic National Convention next August," according to several "high-ranking officials" who spoke with Axios.

The Biden campaign did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Ashley Carnahan and NIkolas Lanum contributed to this report.