Democrat former mayor warns left of 2022 election wipeout: 'Don't want to go the way of Blockbuster Video'

Former Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine, a Democrat, said on Tuesday he fears the far left’s impact on midterms this November.

"It has nothing to do with being Republican or Democrat. It’s about selling a product and knowing your customer," Levine told "Fox & Friends" host Ainsley Earhardt.

2022 MIDTERMS: WILL A RED WAVE OVERCOME A BLUE WALL?

In an op-ed published by the New York Post, Levine pointed to New York City Mayor Eric Adams, arguing his campaign is an example of a successful model for Democrats.

"Eric Adams ran a very progressive primary yet he ran as a radical centrist. I love that term. He came out and he said listen I’m pro-police and pro-business and pro-people, but I’m not going to live in a city that’s running wild, and he won. He won the primary, and now he is moving forward. I think he serves as a model for Democrats across the country," said Levine.

Meantime, the chairs of the two GOP congressional reelection committees sound very confident that Republicans will win back majorities in the House of Representatives and Senate in the 2022 midterms.

"We’re going to take back the Senate, absolutely," Sen. Rick Scott of Florida, the chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, vowed in an interview with Fox News two months ago.

And National Republican Congressional Committee chair Rep. Tom Emmer of Minnesota told Fox News a couple months ago, "Mark my words: Republicans will enter the 118th Congress with a majority and a record-breaking class of diverse members."

Democrats are hoping to defend their razor-thin majorities in both chambers in this year’s midterm elections, but they’re facing historical headwinds and are dealing with an unfavorable political environment accentuated by President Biden ’s flagging poll numbers.

Levine, who was mayor from 2013 to 2017 and ran for governor in 2018, said the Democrats need to sell a product that appeals to the center of the party.

"We don’t want the Democratic Party to go the way of Blockbuster Video. We need to get back to really truly being in the middle of the road for all Americans in order to win. … Progressives can win districts but centrists win states and in order to become president, or to win statewide, you need to win a state."