Democrat laughs at CNBC host bringing up Afghan pullout as example of worse incompetence than Signal screw up

Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., laughed at CNBC host Joe Kernen bringing up the Biden administration’s deadly Afghanistan pullout while discussing major screwups like the leaked Signal group chat of Trump officials.

Warner spoke on "Squawk Box" Wednesday morning about The Atlantic’s Jeffrey Goldberg accidentally gaining access to a text chain on the Signal app where several top Trump officials discussed an upcoming attack on the Houthis. Critics, including Warner, have called it a massive breach of national security that threatened classified information.

The Virginia senator mocked those who complained about former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s email scandal and former President Joe Biden's "incompetence," saying the Trump administration displayed similar ineptitude.

Kernan objected to the Biden comparison, saying, when it comes to going after terrorists, the airstrike against the Houthis was ultimately a success, while the former president failed disastrously in Afghanistan.

"You remember the Biden administration started with the biggest f-up in history with Afghanistan and 13 dead Americans," Kernen said. "Let's not get too sanctimonious and high and mighty about screwing up."

Warner laughed and began to reply, "Should we go back to even to—"

"That's only four years [ago], senator!" Kernen fired back.

The two began talking over each other, with Warner mocking the host, adding, "I'm surprised…you’re not going to just throw in the Hillary servers?"

"She wiped that clean with a cloth, remember?" Kernen joked.

Despite the back and forth, Kernen ultimately agreed with Warner that the scandal was a "screw-up" by the Trump administration.

Though Warner has been an outspoken critic of the Trump administration over its use of the Signal app, Fox News Digital reported on Tuesday that he had used the same app to work with a lobbyist for a Russian oligarch to connect with the disgraced Steele dossier author.

"Signal worked great for Senator Warner when he wanted to meet with the disgraced liar Christopher Steele. It’s a little surprising Warner is pretending to be so upset about it today," a Senate GOP leadership aide told Fox News Digital in a statement.

Warner spokesperson Rachel Cohen responded to Fox News Digital, "The fact that Fox News is in possession of these messages demonstrates exactly why Signal shouldn’t be used to discuss classified national security material like war plans."

Kernen acknowledged the story during his segment but shrugged it off as a "you live, and you learn" situation because Warner no longer uses the app.

Fox News' Julia Johnson contributed to this report.