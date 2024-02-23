Democrat lampooned for plea to press to stop fact-checking Biden: 'Fact-check her facts'

A former Missouri Democratic senator-turned-MSNBC regular demanded this week that the New York Times and other media stop fact-checking President Biden, suggesting not enough attention has been given to former President Trump's purported "vomits [of] lies."

"I move that every newspaper in America quit doing any fact checks on Joe Biden until they fact-check Donald Trump every morning on the front page," Claire McCaskill said, name-dropping the Gray Lady after it published a lengthy piece about the incumbent and going on to insist Trump's statements be annotated by the paper instead.

While reporter Angelo Fichera wrote that the Biden economy reportedly grew 3% in the past year, he added the president has also made "misleading statements" about taxation and the economy. The report listed several other Biden claims which were either flawed, false or lacked context.

On "Outnumbered," host Kayleigh McEnany remarked McCaskill might need factchecking herself.

EX-BERNIE SANDERS STAFFER FLAMES SOCIALIST OVER BIDEN ENDORSEMENT, WARNS OF TRUMP'S APPEAL

"Let's fact-check the so-called facts of Claire McCaskill. It's exhausting," McEnany said, queuing up a scroll of all of the New York Times' past fact-check stories about Trump.

On MSNBC, McCaskill claimed it is "ridiculous" the Times was fact-checking Biden.

"I mean, [Trump] vomits lies… and it's just ridiculous that the New York Times is doing a fact-check on Biden while they're numb to the torrent of lies coming out of Trump's mouth," said the former lawmaker, who left the Senate after being defeated by Republican Josh Hawley in 2018.

On "Outnumbered," co-host Emily Compagno said McCaskill is essentially continuing the Democratic Party mantra that "the only lies that matter are the ones coming out of Trump's mouth, and that everything out of his mouth is a lie."

"They will never see [Biden] maintains over and over again concepts upon which he bases policies and his entire marketing campaign, including buying votes, on falsehoods," Compagno said.

TRUMP'S ‘EMPIRE’?: AS DONALD FLOATS MSG RALLY, ANALYSTS SUGGEST RACE ‘TIGHTENING’

Alluding to Matthew 17:14, Compagno added that mustard seeds can create and move mountains, and that in Biden's case, his proverbial mustard seeds are becoming a "mountain of lies" that now require an army of surrogates to assuage the public.

Retired U.S. Marine bomb tech Johnny Joey Jones added that people like McCaskill appear to misunderstand Trump's public comments.

"When Trump comes out and he uses hyperbole and is bombastic: ‘Get all the troops out of Afghanistan’ – Every American that doesn't hate Trump already sits there and goes 'he's wanting to try to get some troops out of Afghanistan'. They don't sit there and go: ‘Well, by that statement, he meant [get] every single individual out of Afghanistan’."

Jones said in comparison to Biden, Trump's penchant for hyperbole is "baked-in" to public assessment, and that fact-checkers in the press are often partisan against Republicans, not Democrats.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"That's why it hits harder and cuts deeper with someone like Biden, because he ran on this idea that he wouldn't be hyperbolic."

In July, McCaskill also made headlines for her defenses of Biden, after she claimed Republicans are trying to impeach him because of his love for his surviving son, Hunter:

"They are going to try to indict a father for loving his son, who has been addicted to drugs and/or alcohol, without evidence of the father doing anything other than loving that son," McCaskill told former Biden press secretary Jen Psaki.

Fox News' Lindsay Kornick contributed to this report.