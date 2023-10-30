Democrat accused by ADL CEO of threatening Jewish member of Congress: 'Egregious'

Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt accused Rep. André Carson, D-Ind., of attempting to "intimidate" a Jewish member of Congress in a post on X.

"It's inexcusable for any member of Congress to threaten a colleague, & especially egregious that @RepAndreCarson is threatening a Jewish member for speaking out at a moment when we're seeing a massive spike in antisemitism," Greenblatt wrote. "What's the point? Does he think it’s productive to intimidate @RepJoshG?"

"He's cowardly," Carson said of Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J. "I think he's not acting in his role as a member of Congress. I think he's shown himself to be very emotional. Like most cowardly people, when you confront them, they’re afraid. I’m unafraid of the guy. And if he wants to call us despicable, I’m saying he’s a coward and he’s a punk."

ADL LEADER SAYS ‘SQUAD’ HAVE ‘MARGINALIZED THEMSELVES,’ LOST INFLUENCE WITH RADICAL POSITIONS ON ISRAEL

"If he wants to play some kind of tough guy or gangster, we can handle it like gentlemen, or we can get into something else," Carson added.

Carson's comments came after Gottheimer slammed Carson and other Democrats, including prominent members of the far-left "Squad," who did not vote in favor of "condemning Hamas terrorists."

"Last night, 15 of my Democratic colleagues voted AGAINST standing with our ally Israel and condemning Hamas terrorists who brutally murdered, raped, and kidnapped babies, children, men, women, and elderly, including Americans," Gottheimer wrote in a post Thursday. "They are despicable and do not speak for our party."

Greenblatt has also criticized his party's far-left flank on Israel, saying they should be kept "on the fringe where they belong" and suggested their "influence has waned and weakened" because of extreme ideology related to the ongoing Israel-Gaza war.

ADL LEADER SAYS HE SPOKE WITH CNN, MSNBC STAFF OVER COVERAGE OF HAMAS TERROR ATTACKS: ‘THEY NEED TO DO BETTER’

Gottheimer has since argued that defenders of Hamas' brutal actions on Oct. 7 were not speaking in good faith.

"Hamas terrorists brutally murdered, raped, burned alive, and kidnapped innocent babies, children, women, men, and elderly, including Americans," he wrote Sunday. "Anyone claiming this was 'military action' is delusional and complicit in the spike of antisemitism and hate."

Neither Carson nor Gottheimer responded to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

For more Culture, Media, Education, Opinion, and channel coverage, visit foxnews.com/media.

Fox News' Brian Flood contributed to this report.