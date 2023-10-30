Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

Democrat accused by ADL CEO of threatening Jewish member of Congress: 'Egregious'

'I’m saying he’s a coward and he’s a punk,' André Carson said of fellow Democrat Josh Gottheimer

By Jeffrey Clark Fox News
Published
close
Rep. Carson blasts fellow Dem calling his 'no' vote on Israel support 'despicable' Video

Rep. Carson blasts fellow Dem calling his 'no' vote on Israel support 'despicable'

Rep. André Carson told CNN that he considered his Democratic colleague Josh Gottheimer's attack against his "no" vote against condemning Hamas "cowardly."

Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt accused Rep. André Carson, D-Ind., of attempting to "intimidate" a Jewish member of Congress in a post on X

"It's inexcusable for any member of Congress to threaten a colleague, & especially egregious that @RepAndreCarson is threatening a Jewish member for speaking out at a moment when we're seeing a massive spike in antisemitism," Greenblatt wrote. "What's the point? Does he think it’s productive to intimidate @RepJoshG?"

"He's cowardly," Carson said of Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J. "I think he's not acting in his role as a member of Congress. I think he's shown himself to be very emotional. Like most cowardly people, when you confront them, they’re afraid. I’m unafraid of the guy. And if he wants to call us despicable, I’m saying he’s a coward and he’s a punk."

ADL LEADER SAYS ‘SQUAD’ HAVE ‘MARGINALIZED THEMSELVES,’ LOST INFLUENCE WITH RADICAL POSITIONS ON ISRAEL

ADL's Jonathan Greenbaltt and Rep. Andre Carson

Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt called out Rep. André Carson, D-Ind., for attempting to "intimidate" a Jewish member of Congress, Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., in a post on X.  (Getty Images)

"If he wants to play some kind of tough guy or gangster, we can handle it like gentlemen, or we can get into something else," Carson added. 

Carson's comments came after Gottheimer slammed Carson and other Democrats, including prominent members of the far-left "Squad," who did not vote in favor of "condemning Hamas terrorists." 

"Last night, 15 of my Democratic colleagues voted AGAINST standing with our ally Israel and condemning Hamas terrorists who brutally murdered, raped, and kidnapped babies, children, men, women, and elderly, including Americans," Gottheimer wrote in a post Thursday. "They are despicable and do not speak for our party."

Greenblatt has also criticized his party's far-left flank on Israel, saying they should be kept "on the fringe where they belong" and suggested their "influence has waned and weakened" because of extreme ideology related to the ongoing Israel-Gaza war.

ADL LEADER SAYS HE SPOKE WITH CNN, MSNBC STAFF OVER COVERAGE OF HAMAS TERROR ATTACKS: ‘THEY NEED TO DO BETTER’

Gottheimer has since argued that defenders of Hamas' brutal actions on Oct. 7 were not speaking in good faith. 

"Hamas terrorists brutally murdered, raped, burned alive, and kidnapped innocent babies, children, women, men, and elderly, including Americans," he wrote Sunday. "Anyone claiming this was 'military action' is delusional and complicit in the spike of antisemitism and hate."

Carson and Gottheimer

Rep. André Carson and Rep. Josh Gottheimer, both Democrats, are at odds on Israel. (Getty Images)

Neither Carson nor Gottheimer responded to a request for comment from Fox News Digital. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

For more Culture, Media, Education, Opinion, and channel coverage, visit foxnews.com/media.

Fox News' Brian Flood contributed to this report.

Jeffrey Clark is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. He has previously served as a speechwriter for a cabinet secretary and as a Fulbright teacher in South Korea. Jeffrey graduated from the University of Iowa in 2019 with a degree in English and History. 

Story tips can be sent to jeffrey.clark@fox.com.