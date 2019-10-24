Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, echoed the frustrations of many Republicans over a perceived lack of transparency in the handling of the impeachment inquiry led by House Democrats.

Appearing on “Hannity” Thursday, the presidential candidate said she originally supported the inquiry, but she stressed the need for transparency.

“I don't know what's going on in those closed doors,” Gabbard said. “We as members of Congress do not have access to the information that's being shared. I think the American people deserve to know exactly what the facts are, what the evidence is being presented as this inquiry goes on.”

She also expressed concerns that a hyper-partisan impeachment inquiry would “tear apart” the country. “I've long expressed my concern about going through impeachment proceedings in a very, very partisan way because it will only further tear apart an already divided country.”

Gabbard also sounded off again about former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, who has suggested that Republicans were grooming Gabbard to run a third-party candidacy. After Clinton’s comments, Gabbard called Clinton “the queen of warmongers, embodiment of corruption, and personification of the rot that has sickened the Democratic Party for so long.”

On Hannity, Gabbard said that Clinton has sent a warning out to all veterans and anyone who stood up to her “warmongering policies.”

“She is not only calling me a traitor, she is not only trying to smear my character, she's sending a warning out to every veteran, every single American, anyone who stands up the warmongering foreign policies that really are her legacy, that have been so destructive and costly to my brothers and sisters in uniform, because the American people trillions of dollars, and because of so much damage in the war,” Gabbard said of Clinton.

Fox News' Sean Hannity then pivoted back to investigations into President Trump. “What are your thoughts on Hillary Clinton and the DNC paying for that Russian dossier full of lies?” he asked bluntly.

Gabbard did not address the theory but said that interference into U.S. elections should be a concern for every American, and offered up a solution. “Let's actually protect our democracy by ensuring we have paper ballots were voter-verified paper backups to make sure if anyone comes in and actually try to manipulate the votes we cast in these elections that can be audited, that we have a paper record of the vote.” She called on Congress to pass legislation she proposed which would do just that.

Hannity pressed Gabbard for her thoughts on Hunter Biden’s ties to a Ukrainian firm, despite a lack of experience, during his father’s vice presidency. “Those are questions only Hunter Biden can answer,” Gabbard said repeatedly.