Dem Rep. Ritchie Torres blasts Joy Reid for shaming pro-Trump Latino men: 'Patronizing' progressivism

Rep. Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y., slammed MSNBC host Joy Reid for shaming Latino men who supported President-elect Trump in last week's election.

On Friday, Reid took aim at various voting blocs, like White women and men across all age brackets, that didn't carry Vice President Kamala Harris over the finish line.

She then singled out Latino men, showing how 55% of them voted for Trump, according to the NBC News exit poll.

"Also, Latino men, who, despite the utter disrespect shown by Trump and his promise to deport some of your mixed-class, mixed-status families, most of them voted in a 55% majority to make the deportations happen," Reid said. "You all voted with Stephen Miller and David Duke and against your own sisters who chose Kamala Harris with 60% of their votes."

"So you own everything that happens to your mixed-status families and to your wives, sisters and abuelas from here on in," Reid told Latino men.

Torres, the first openly-gay Afro-Latino member of Congress, called out the "ReidOut" host on social media.

"Stop scapegoating, shaming, and scolding working-class Latinos," Torres told the liberal host Monday night on X.

"A patronizing paternalistic progressivism will not attract working-class Latino men back to the Democratic Party. It will repel them," the lawmaker warned.

Harris supporters in the Democratic Party as well as the legacy media continue to grapple with Trump's landslide victory, which resulted in him winning all seven battleground states and improving support across all voting blocs including minority voters.