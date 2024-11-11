Expand / Collapse search
Media

Dem Rep. Ritchie Torres blasts Joy Reid for shaming pro-Trump Latino men: 'Patronizing' progressivism

MSNBC host said Latino men 'own everything that happens to your mixed-status families and to your wives, sisters and abuelas from here on in'

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn Fox News
Published
Joy Reid fumes at Latinos who supported Trump: 'You own everything' that happens to your families Video

Joy Reid fumes at Latinos who supported Trump: 'You own everything' that happens to your families

MSNBC's Joy Reid was furious with Latinos who supported President-elect Donald Trump, saying they'd voted against their own families.

Rep. Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y., slammed MSNBC host Joy Reid for shaming Latino men who supported President-elect Trump in last week's election. 

On Friday, Reid took aim at various voting blocs, like White women and men across all age brackets, that didn't carry Vice President Kamala Harris over the finish line. 

She then singled out Latino men, showing how 55% of them voted for Trump, according to the NBC News exit poll. 

JOY REID SAYS BLACK WOMEN NO LONGER INTERESTED IN ‘SAVING AMERICA’ AFTER BETRAYAL OF WHITE FEMALE VOTERS

Reid on MSNBC

MSNBC's Joy Reid shamed Latino men for backing President-elect Trump in last week's election. (Screenshot/MSNBC)

"Also, Latino men, who, despite the utter disrespect shown by Trump and his promise to deport some of your mixed-class, mixed-status families, most of them voted in a 55% majority to make the deportations happen," Reid said. "You all voted with Stephen Miller and David Duke and against your own sisters who chose Kamala Harris with 60% of their votes."

"So you own everything that happens to your mixed-status families and to your wives, sisters and abuelas from here on in," Reid told Latino men. 

‘THE VIEW’ MELTS DOWN OVER TRUMP'S RESOUNDING ELECTION VICTORY: ‘PROFOUNDLY DISTURBED’

Donald Trump

President-elect Donald Trump made major inroad among key voting blocks in the 2024 election including minority voters.  (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Torres, the first openly-gay Afro-Latino member of Congress, called out the "ReidOut" host on social media.

"Stop scapegoating, shaming, and scolding working-class Latinos," Torres told the liberal host Monday night on X.

"A patronizing paternalistic progressivism will not attract working-class Latino men back to the Democratic Party. It will repel them," the lawmaker warned. 

TRUMP'S VICTORY DOESN'T GO OVER WELL WITH LIBERAL MEDIA: ‘I’M GONNA THROW UP'

Rep. Ritchie Torres

Rep. Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y., blasted MSNBC's Joy Reid for "scapegoating" Latino men who voted for President-elect Trump. (Noam Galai/Getty Images)

Harris supporters in the Democratic Party as well as the legacy media continue to grapple with Trump's landslide victory, which resulted in him winning all seven battleground states and improving support across all voting blocs including minority voters. 

Joseph A. Wulfsohn is a media reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to joseph.wulfsohn@fox.com and on Twitter: @JosephWulfsohn.