Dem leader becomes flustered when challenged on shutdown narrative

CNN anchor Dana Bash pushed back against House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries' talking points on Tuesday after he insisted President Donald Trump and Republicans shut down the government.

"Donald Trump and Republicans shut the government down and refuse to reopen it," Jeffries said. "Donald Trump has spent the last 35 days, more time on the golf course, more time talking to Hamas, and more time talking to the Chinese Communist Party than to Democrats on Capitol Hill, who represent half the country. And they continue to stubbornly refuse to address the healthcare crisis that they‘ve created."

"Mr. Leader, you guys are voting no on opening the government," Bash responded. "Not Republicans. I know you’re asking for specific things, and it’s much more complicated than that."

Jeffries shot back, "The American people clearly understand who's responsible for shutting down the government."

Bash noted that Jeffries said "they" shut down the government, referring to Republicans.

"They did shut down the government. They have the House, the Senate and the presidency. And Donald Trump has spent the last few days saying to Republicans in the Senate, you have the power to reopen the government. They refuse to do it," Jeffries said.

The lawmaker outlined Democrats' position on the shutdown and why they continue to vote no on a continuing resolution in the Senate over Obamacare subsidies.

Jeffries criticized Trump on Monday for allowing Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits to lapse on Nov. 1, but when asked if Democrats voting for the GOP federal funding bill would be the most prudent way to fix that, he said, "No."

"The easiest way to fund SNAP is for the administration to do exactly what it's done in so many other instances, including the administration finding $40 billion in order to bail out their right-wing dictator-wannabe friend in Argentina," Jeffries told reporters. "They found $40 billion and now want to claim that they can't find a cent in order to make sure that millions of Americans don't go hungry."

