'Delusional elite' show their mismanagement in wake of Biden inflation bill party: Blake Masters

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Arizona U.S. Senate candidate Blake Masters blasted the "delusional elite" after President Biden threw an inflation bill party Tuesday on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

BLAKE MASTERS: It's completely insane. We've got skyrocketing inflation. The stock market is on fire. Normal Americans are losing their life savings. And you said it — what do the Democrats do? They throw a party for themselves. Isn't that nice? The Inflation Reduction Act party. It looked pretty lame to me, but I'm sure it was expensive. It was probably, what, two or three times more expensive than it would have been this time last year? But they don't care because it's funded by the taxpayer.

DEMOCRAT PROMISES MORE TAXES IF THE PARTY STAYS IN POWER: REPORT

They're just going to keep taxing the hell out of us and printing money, and this delusional elite, they can't manage their way out of a paper bag. They're so disconnected from the pain, really, that normal people are feeling.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: