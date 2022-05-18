Delaware bill would allow youth sex changes, abortions without parental OK, pro-family group warns

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A bill sponsored by more than a dozen Delaware State House Democrats would allow youth to elect to undergo sex changes and abortion procedures without the knowledge of their parent or guardian, a pro-family think tank warned Wednesday.

House Bill 400, currently under review would rectify what the sponsors call the "imped[iment]" of "insured dependents and other insured members to receive confidential sensitive health care services without the knowledge of the insured policyholder."

"The lack of confidentiality for sensitive health care services can often result in insured members simply avoiding necessary health care," the bill's synopsis states.

On "Tucker Carlson Tonight," host Tucker Carlson discussed with American Principles Project president Terry Schilling how the bill would reportedly allow the aforementioned surgeries to be done in secret.

"If there was ever an effort to destroy the nuclear family this obvious, we're not aware of what it might be," Carlson told Schilling.

Schilling said his group is building the "NRA for families" to push back against such legislation, alluding to the strength of the pro-Second Amendment group from Fairfax, Va.

"Ultimately, this is going to be about parents taking back control of their kids education directly. We have to make these people pay a political price when they hurt our families," he said.

Schilling warned the bill is another step in the national Democratic mission to "abolish" the nuclear family, noting leftists often couch that trend as "liberating children from parental constraints… and oppression."

"It'll destroy the country; will destroy the economy," he said.

Carlson added that much of the social justice movement on the Democratic left is symptomatic of people who collectively "hate their fathers."

"That's the basis of their politics – but that does not give them a right to mess with our kids."

Schilling added that the left knows children are naturally vulnerable to ideas and ideologies, saying leftists in Dover and elsewhere have created an "ecosystem" of indoctrinate progressivism.

Children who might independently elect to have gender reassignment surgery or an abortion are ones who traditionally also believe in Santa Claus, he added.

Carlson later added that that idea is exactly why millions of American parents have withdrawn their children from public schools over the past few years, electing for alternate education.