Del Rio couple calls out Biden admin for 'horrible' situation at border: 'This didn't just happen overnight'

Del Rio, Texas, residents Lee and Najla Weathersbee have seen the crisis at the border firsthand. On "America’s Newsroom," Lee Weathersbee warned of the "tragic" situation that he said is being used to advance political agendas.

Thousands of migrants are waiting at the International Bridge in Del Rio, waiting to enter the United States. And despite President Biden’s pledge to get the border "under control," Republicans say the situation is not improving and remains a threat to Americans' safety.

"It’s tragic what’s going on here," Lee Weathersbee said. "And we’re frightened. We’re scared."

He said the crisis is not new, and he believes the Biden administration is using the surge of migrants at the border for political gain.

While the Biden administration claimed the migrants in Del Rio faced expulsion, two U.S. officials said that thousands are being let into the country and released with notices to appear at an immigration court.

Senate Democrats are also expected to use the immigration crisis, along with the debt ceiling and voting rights, to make their case to modify the filibuster.

"This is all planned. This didn’t just happen overnight," he said. "It’s been going on for a long time."

Najla Weathersbee, Lee’s wife, is an immigrant. She said she’s heartbroken by the "absolutely horrible" situation growing at the border.

"They have no plan. No plan whatsoever," she said. "The administration keeps saying, ‘we've told them not to come.’ That's easier said than done."

Najla said that if Democrats were planning to use this crisis for political gain, they should have made arrangements for the migrants.

"They should have had a place for these people to be," she said, noting that the migrants are at risk of contracting illness as they wait under the bridge and trek through the river to get to the U.S.

"It’s really very difficult for me to witness that," she said. "I sympathize with them."

"I just pray to God that things will change soon."