DEI backlash: Apple shareholders prepare to vote on 'radical' programs, contributions to 'partisan' groups

Apple's board is asking shareholders to vote "no" on proposals criticizing the company's contributions to progressive groups and calling on the tech corporation to end its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs.

Fox News Digital analyzed the "Notice of 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders" and found that shareholders are requesting that Apple consider abolishing its Inclusion and Diversity program, policies, departments, and goals.

Proposal 6, initially proposed by the National Center for Public Policy Research, suggests that these practices pose "obvious risks" and that the company's omission of "equity" from program titles is "meaningless" since it still expresses multiple explicit commitments to "equity."

The shareholder also claims that Apple's policies are consistent with, "if not more radical than" most corporate DEI programs.

The proposal highlights Alphabet, Meta, Microsoft, and Zoom, just a handful of companies that have rolled back DEI efforts. The shareholder says these programs pose "litigation, reputational, and financial risks."

The National Center for Public Policy Research also took issue with Apple's "Supplier Diversity Program," which, they claim, picks suppliers based on race and sex.

"With 80,000 employees, Apple likely has over 50,000 who are potentially victims of this type of discrimination. If even only a fraction of employees file suit, and only some of those prove successful, the cost to Apple could reach tens of billions of dollars," the proposal states.

Proposal 7, entered by Wayne Frantzen, who Inspire Investing LLC represents, criticized Apple's contributions to progressive organizations.

"Shareholders request that Apple Inc. report to shareholders annually, at reasonable expense and excluding confidential information, an analysis of how Apple Inc.'s contributions impact its risks related to discrimination against individuals based on their speech or religious exercise," the Notice of 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders states.

The proposal criticized Apple's contributions to the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), which shareholders say uses its "hate map" and "hate watch" to target political and religious groups, as well as individuals. Some of their criticisms specifically target Moms for Liberty, The Family Research Center, Dr. Ben Carson and more.

"Groups like the Southern Poverty Law Center have been criticized across the political spectrum as 'a partisan progressive hit operation' more interested in 'bludgeon[ing] mainstream politically conservative opponents' than upholding civil rights," the shareholder proposal notes.



The proposal states that many companies, including John Deere, Jack Daniel's, Harley-Davidson, Lowes, Home Depot, Ford, and Coors, have already refocused charitable giving to represent "diverse views" held by their customers and employees.

"Many have also explicitly cut ties with the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) as a part of this effort. But Apple has supported many of these groups, including the SPLC and Center for American Progress and is a Platinum sponsor of HRC," the notice continues.

According to the shareholder, the HRC has led coalitions calling on major social media platforms to censor "hate speech and harassment" that includes many mainstream views on parental rights and human sexuality.

The HRC Corporate Equality Index also requires companies to provide "puberty blockers for youth" in their healthcare plans.

In 2017, Apple CEO Tim Cook announced that the company would donate $2 million to "anti-hate groups," including the SPLC.

Apple does not list SPLC or HRC on its Public Policy/Trade Association Membership website.

The 2024 edition of the Viewpoint Diversity Score Business found that 62% of scored companies, including Apple Inc., support nonprofits that are influencing public policy by actively attacking free speech and religious freedom.

Apple has previously been accused of pushing anti-free speech efforts.

In 2018, Buzzfeed initially reported that company leadership had instructed the creators of some Apple TV+ shows to avoid portraying China in a poor light.

Apple also rejected a Christian app in 2010 that opposed gay marriage, abortion and embryonic stem cell research.

Another app, "Parler," was delisted from the Apple Store in early 2021. Apple reinstated the app three months later but said it stood by the initial ban.

The Apple board recommends that shareholders vote "no" on proposals 6 and 7 during the 2025 Annual Shareholder Meeting on February 25.

When asked for comment, Apple referred Fox News Digital to the company's statements opposing the two proposals in the meeting notes.

In these statements, Apple notes that the board and management maintain active oversight of legal and regulatory risks and compliance for global business.

In the case of proposal 6, Apple claims that it is "unnecessary" as the company "already has a well-established compliance program." The proposal also inappropriately attempts to restrict Apple's ability to manage its ordinary business operations, people and teams, and business strategies.

Regarding Proposal 7, Apple said, in part, the following: "The proposal is unnecessary as Apple has a well-established corporate donations program that follows a strict internal governance and approval process and the proposal attempts to inappropriately restrict Apple's ability to manage its own ordinary business operations and business strategies."

SPLC and HRC did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.