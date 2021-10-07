Brandon Judd on 'disturbing' images at Texas border: Cartels emboldened by defund police movement

National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd argued the Biden administration has "emboldened" cartels at the southern border after armed cartel members reportedly taunted members of the Texas National Guard. Judd appeared on "Fox & Friends First" on Thursday to discuss the border crisis, saying crime along the border will continue to surge unless the Biden administration steps up to mitigate the chaos.

GOP GOVERNORS UNVEIL 10-POINT PLAN TO END BORDER CRISIS, URGING BIDEN TO ACT

BRANDON JUDD: Those images are disturbing, and I hope that they disturbed the viewers at home. But to law enforcement like myself, it's not surprising. My agents and I understand that these cartels are in it for a profit. They understand exactly what's going on with politics here in the United States. They understand the mood of the American public, and they understand that with the Defund the Police movement, with all of the talk about getting rid of law enforcement and vilifying law enforcement, that they've been emboldened. They know that they can get away with things that otherwise they would have never been able to get away with. That's why it's so important that the Biden administration step up, and understand that the crime is going to continue to ramp up unless they do something. Implement the policies that are necessary to keep the American public safe.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW: