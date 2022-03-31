Defense of Will Smith Oscars attack on Chris Rock is about 'weak woke ideology': Will Cain

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

How, when you are smacking another man, are you a vessel of love?

Will Smith talked about protecting the various actors with him in "King Richard." Protecting them from what? From what exactly?

You've cast yourself in this role as protector of everyone, including your wife. You're a fierce defender. What are you protecting everybody from? Jokes?

LAPD WAS READY TO ARREST WILL SMITH FOLLOWING CHRIS ROCK SLAP, OSCARS PRODUCER SAYS

You know, that's another part of this that I don't think everybody's fully appreciating because there are, I think, people of a conservative mindset who say, "Wow, okay, finally, someone takes a stand. Someone is chivalrous."

Don't be fooled here.

This is right down the line of weak woke ideology. This is the idea that words are violence, and therefore you can meet violence with violence. This is the stuff they're being taught on college campuses.

CHRIS ROCK SHOWS SOLD OUT FOR TWO MONTHS AFTER WILL SMITH'S OSCARS SLAP

Words are not violence. Jokes are not microaggressions. It's all about this hierarchy of victimhood they've created within woke ideology. Whoever is the biggest victim is in the right. Whoever is the biggest victim is on the side of justice.

And everybody quickly does their calculation. "Black, Black, no Black, White." So that's going to screw up society's easy and quick knee-jerk reaction.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Let's see: "Man, woman, and two men. There is a woman involved; defending the honor of a woman."

We're starting to figure out our hierarchy of victimhood. Alopecia – boom! Got it. We got our current thing: alopecia awareness. Everyone see – we have a medical condition. Red alert! Red alert! Alopecia goes to the top of the victimhood hierarchy.

CLICK BELOW TO LISTEN TO THE FULL EPISODE OF "THE WILL CAIN PODCAST":

New episodes of "The Will Cain Podcast" are available now and can be at foxnewspodcasts.com.

This article is adapted from Will Cain's commentary on "The Will Cain Podcast" on Fox News Audio on March 30, 2022

