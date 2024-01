Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

A homework assignment in a public high school located in Gorham, Maine, featured students being instructed to write an assignment for a "Declaration of Independence" where options like "parents" and "authority" were offered as suggestions.

Fox News Digital reviewed a public record request to the Gorham Public School District, which requested "all student assignments assigned by Sara Hampton in the 2022-2023 school year." Hampton is a high school social studies teacher.

One of the school assignments that was in the public record request included one on the Declaration of Independence.

The social studies course reviewed "institutionalized racism" and provided the "evidence" for "systemic racism." It also probed students on their supposed internal prejudice.

There were also questions that directed students to confess their supposed internal "unconscious biases."

The course asked students questions like, "Why is it likely that most Americans, even women, are sexist?" and "What can you assume about your unconscious biases? What are some biases that you are aware of that you have?"

"Why do we often act defensively when confronted with our unconscious biases?" another question asked.

In addition, students were also given an assignment to declare independence from "problematic" things in their lives. One of the examples given was "parents."

"My Declaration of Independence," the assignment's title read.

"Now is your chance to officially declare yourself independent from something... anything!" the description said. "Think of something that is problematic for you in your life. Free yourself from whatever is causing you stress, making you unhappy, something with which you struggle or is difficult for you to deal with."

Gorham Public School District and Hampton were reached for comment but have yet to respond.

The assignment was first flagged by conservative education activist Shawn McBreairty.

Another class from Hampton gave students clarity on forming their "political identity."

"This class is designed to help students navigate the politics of America by learning the means by which democratic systems take place in our country. By understanding media bias and polarization, students will be able to better understand the facts that are often hidden behind agendas. This course... will help lead to students forming their own political identity," the description of the course said.