DCCC fundraises off Jen Psaki reportedly going to MSNBC, touts its 'intrepid team of journalists'

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) is fundraising off recent reports that White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki will soon leave her position for MSNBC and its "intrepid team of journalists."

The DCCC, which works to elect Democrats to the House of Representatives, asked recipients of its latest fundraising email, obtained by Fox News Digital, "Democratic HQ needs to know: Will you watch Jen Psaki on MSNBC?"

"Jen Psaki is INCREDIBLE!!" the email stated. "She's worked tirelessly to explain President Biden's HISTORIC Build Back Better agenda to the American people. She's fought to restore trust in the free press after the Trump Administration's horrific attacks on the media. And now, she's planning to join MSNBC's intrepid team of journalists to hold dangerous, far-right Republicans accountable."

"We’re sad to see Jen leave the White House …. But we can’t WAIT to see what she does next. And after all that she’s done to advance President Biden’s HISTORIC agenda, we need to know if this grassroots team will continue to have her back at MSNBC," the email went on.

It then asked for money to help the House Democrats protect their majority in the upcoming midterms.

Psaki has not publicly confirmed she is headed to MSNBC, but Axios reported last week she is planning to resign in the coming weeks and have her own MSNBC show on Peacock, NBCUniversal's streaming platform, in addition to making guest appearances across other shows on the left-wing cable outlet.

That followed previous reports that CNN and MSNBC were both aggressively courting her for a job after she left the White House, which she has long signaled she would leave before the end of Biden's term. Puck's Dylan Byers speculated in February she could be the next Rachel Maddow, which was batted down by industry figures who spoke with Fox News Digital at the time.

Psaki was grilled by reporters Friday after she refused to confirm the Axios report, bringing into question the ethics of the situation.

Fox News White House Correspondent Jacqui Heinrich confirmed Psaki will leave the White House for MSNBC and reported the network beat out CNN in a bidding war, but a deal hasn't been signed yet.

Psaki has enjoyed friendly coverage from MSNBC and much of the mainstream press. One of her potential future colleagues, MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace, gushed to Psaki during an interview last year that she gets "high marks" from most reporters. Wallace, like many of her MSNBC colleagues, is an open Democratic Party supporter.

CNN's Brian Stelter opened an interview with Psaki last year by asking how CNN and other outlets could do a better job covering the Biden administration, and he remarked "how refreshing" it was when she first took the podium in January 2021.

Psaki would be the second public-facing Bidenworld figure to enter the MSNBC family, following Symone Sanders joining after resigning from Vice President Kamala Harris' office late last year.

Like Sanders, Psaki formerly worked as a commentator for CNN before going back into politics. During the Obama administration, Psaki served as White House communications director and was a State Department spokesperson.

