DC shop owners alarmed by ‘out of control’ youth crime as Trump deploys National Guard

President Donald Trump’s crackdown on crime in Washington, D.C., is just beginning — and one shop in the city is eager to see the results.

Convenience shop owners Sajib Uddula and Tamika Alston expressed their concerns about crime in the nation’s capital during an appearance on "America Reports." Uddula recounted how their store was ransacked by a large group of juveniles, expressing shock at the scale of the incident.

"It’s a lot of young kids," he said during the Thursday segment, which featured surveillance footage of the encounter. "It’s like, 10 to 15, 15 to 20 of them — I think it’s more than that. They came to the store, and there's no talking. They’re just taking the stuff. They keep coming back and throwing it outside."

Alston said after the police arrived, the following day, the perpetrators made a second attempt at a robbery of the store.

"They came down there yesterday and threatened they’re going to do it again," she explained. "I don’t know what we are going to do at this point."

Despite the owners’ anxieties in response to the recent crime at their establishment, they expressed optimism that Trump’s takeover of Washington, D.C. and deployment of the National Guard to city streets could improve the situation.

"I hope it's going to be real better," Uddula said.

On Monday morning, Trump announced during a news conference that he planned to deploy members of the National Guard across Washington, D.C. He and his administration cited a Rochester Institute of Technology Report (RIT) of 2024 homicide statistics that had the city ranking fourth in the United States in homicide rate per 10,000 residents. This is despite an over-30% decrease in crime from 2023, according to the same report.

The Department of Justice echoed this in a news release that stated homicides in D.C. "are down 32%."



"Since when?" Alston responded when asked by guest host Aishah Hasnie if she feels crime is down in her city. "Ask the police officers if crime is down… how many 9-1-1 calls do they get in a day in D.C."

Alston went on to deflect calls for more recreational centers and after-school activities for kids to reduce juvenile crime.

"I think the kids need to be taught a lesson — lock them up. The parents can't do nothing with them. They are out of control. Lock them up! I don't know what else to say."



"If the parents cannot control the kids, I think government can take the handle on that," Uddula added.

Under the District of Columbia Home Rule Act, the president can take emergency control of D.C.’s police force, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), for up to 30 days.

Despite the apparent restrictions, Trump hinted at finding a workaround to maintain control of the city’s law enforcement beyond the deadline.



"This is for all crime… He's doing everything, so we support [Trump]," Uddula concluded.