David Webb sounds off on 'hypocrisy' of Dick Durbin using word 'token' to criticize Tim Scott

Fox Nation host David Webb on Thursday blasted Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin for calling Sen. Tim Scott's role in crafting the GOP-led police reform bill a “token approach.”

“I don’t know what’s in Dick Durbin’s heart," Webb told "Fox & Friends." "But it’s the hypocrisy that if anyone had used that word 'token,' which is a legitimate word in the English language, in any way, pointed toward blacks from the right, they [the left] would have gone crazy. They would have been protesting. They would have been claiming the egregious nature of its use."

SEN. TIM SCOTT HITS BACK AT DURBIN FOR COMPLAINING OF 'TOKEN' APPROACH TO POLICE REFORM

Durbin, D-Ill., apologized to Scott, R-S.C., after calling the police reform bill he spearheaded as the lone black GOP senator a “token” approach.

“The minute Sen. Durbin heard that he had offended Sen. Scott, he sought him out on the floor and apologized. What Sen. Durbin took issue with in his floor speech was not Sen. Scott’s bill, but that the Senate Majority Leader would short circuit this critical debate and fail to make the changes needed to prevent the killing of Black Americans by police officers,” Durbin’s communications director, Emily Hampsten, said in a statement to Fox News.

“Addressing systemic racism and changing policing in America requires and deserves more than one Judiciary hearing, one floor vote, one conversation,” she added.

Speaking on the Senate floor Wednesday, Durbin referenced Scott's bill and said he respects the senator but made clear he supports the Democrats’ legislation, saluting California Sen. Kamala Harris and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker for their work on it.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Webb said Durbin is a “demagogue” and an “old politician” because he knows how to use the word “token.” Webb explained further that Durbin used the word because it plays into the Democrats’ appeal to their black supporters by attacking African Americans on the right that do not agree with the left’s agenda.

“You’re called a token, you’re called an Uncle Tom, a house negro, and other names and they casually use it,” Webb said.