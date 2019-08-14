David Webb on school decision to cover George Washington mural: 'Something more dangerous is going on here'

Radio personality and the Fox Nation host of "Reality Check," David Webb said that those that voted in favor of covering a controversial 1936 George Washington mural at a high school that includes images of slavery and the killing of a Native American are attempting to "rewrite their own version of history."

On Tuesday, The San Francisco school board voted 4-3 to cover up -- but not remove -- the mural. The 13-panel “Life of Washington” will be preserved but covered by panels that show "the heroism of people of color in America, how we have fought against, and continue to battle discrimination, racism, hatred and poverty."

Appearing on "Outnumbered Overtime," Wednesday, Webb called the decision to cover up the mural an "act of cowardice" and said he believes that artwork could potentially do "a better job of teaching history to the students than these teachers."

"This is someone who painted what was real and they're covering up history. It's an insult to art, it's an insult to education, it's an insult to telling history for what it is," he said.

Webb reiterated his dissatisfaction with the decision and said he was worried about what it represents.

"There is something more dangerous here. If you remove or eliminate or obfuscate the truth you can create your own version of it and that's what's going on in a very liberal environment in San Francisco where they want to create a new history."

