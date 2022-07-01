David Asman on 'America's Newsroom': This is the 'gang that couldn't shoot straight'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FOX Business anchor David Asman slammed President Biden on "America' Newsroom" Friday for refusing to take accountability for rising inflation, debunking claims that Putin's invasion of Ukraine is responsible for the rise in costs, including gas.

DAVID ASMAN: So it's just the gang that can't shoot straight. I mean, on all of these so many policies, I can't think of any policies in which has been a straight shot that succeeded, that's taken down what needs to be taken down. Again, we heard when he was over there, we heard him talking about Russia. Russia. Russia is the cause of inflation. In fact, if you look at inflation, when it began at 1.4% during January 2021, when he took office all the way to Ukraine, it was a 435% increase in inflation, went from 1.4% to 7.5%. Since Ukraine, it's been a 9% increase. So 435% compared to 9%. It's not Russia, it's him.

