Dave Rubin provides receipts from news orgs backing up claim Twitter suspended him over ‘true’ info

Political commentator Dave Rubin found receipts from news organizations that support his argument that Twitter locked him out of his account for spreading coronavirus "misinformation" that was actually true – and the social media platform then declared the whole thing was simply an "error."

Rubin landed in hot water with the social media platform on Thursday night when he tweeted a response to the Biden administration's evolving reaction to the pandemic.

"They want a federal vaccine mandate for vaccines which are clearly not working as promised just weeks ago. People are getting and transmitting Covid despite vax. Plus now they're prepping us for booster shots. A sane society would take a pause. We do not live in a sane society," Rubin tweeted Thursday evening.

According to Twitter, however, that tweet violated its policy "on spreading misleading and potentially harmful information related to COVID-19" and Rubin’s account was suspended. He told Fox News that "everything I said in that tweet is true," but deleted the tweet anyway in order to access his account ahead of pre-sales for his new book "Don't Burn This Country: Surviving and thriving in our woke dystopia."

"I went against my better judgment because I would have preferred to stand up and fight them," Rubin told Fox News.

On Friday, he returned to Twitter and shared reports from USA Today, CNN, and the Washington Post that back up the tweet that was censored.

"Twitter forced my to delete the tweet to get my account back. Here are headlines from USA Today, WaPo and CNN confirming what I said in the tweet," Rubin wrote.

He shared a USA Today headline, ‘An American tragedy’: Biden offers incentives, mandates to get 90 million holdouts to vaccinate," and a CNN story titled, "Pfizer data suggests third dose of Covid-19 vaccine ‘strongly’ boosts protection against Delta variant."

Rubin also highlighted a passage from a Washington Post report that said "vaccinated people who became infected with the delta shed just as much virus as those who are not vaccinated."

Shortly later, Rubin shared an email from Twitter that called his suspension "an error."'

"We have restored your account, and we apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused," Twitter told Rubin. "After reviewing your account, it looks like we made an error."

"Yesterday’s misleading and potentially harmful information is misinformation is today’s error," he wrote.

Incidentally, Rubin’s upcoming book is partially about the growing censorship of Americans and the collusion between the Biden administration and Big Tech

"If you have any flicker of independent thought, if you have any desire to use your faculties to live in a way that is right for you and not to be under complete draconian, authoritarian rule by this administration and the Democrats, who are coming for every single one of our freedoms," Rubin said. "They want you to wear masks forever, they want to be locked down forever, they want to control what you say and where you say it and who you say it to -- well, you're running out of time. And you're basically a frog in a slowly boiling pot. It's time to stand up and fight."

He continued, "Don't think politicians are gonna save you, don't think celebrities are gonna save you… figure out what you're going to do if you're not on these things because they're coming for everybody, everybody except if you endlessly bow to them. And I refuse to bow to these people."