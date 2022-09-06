Dave Rubin slams Randi Weingarten for COVID response in schools: She's endorsing 'leftist lies'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Host of "The Rubin Report" Dave Rubin argued American Federation of Teachers president Randi Weingarten was "lying" in her defense of pandemic response protocols like school closings and mask mandates. On "America Reports" Tuesday, Rubin said Weingarten's "progressive leftist" political views shaped her actions on education during the pandemic and have caused numerous consequences for children.

DAVE RUBIN: She's not really addressing the point that The Wall Street Journal was making there. She's just using these sort of platitudes. Okay. These teachers tried hard. Yes. Many teachers did all sorts of good things. Many nurses and doctors did, too. These were known as the essential workers until they were nonessential or if they didn't get the shot, the vaccine or the booster, etc., etc.. This shouldn't surprise anybody. I mean, look, Randi Weingarten, she's a progressive leftist politician more than she is sort of a nonpartisan. People think of the teachers union. They'd like to think that they're just sort of this nonpartisan organization that wants kids in school to get the best education possible. But she was all about lockdowns. We know what forcing kids in masks does and the amount of kids that now have delayed speech and learning defects and all sorts of stuff. We know a certain amount about that now, but I think over the next couple of years, we're going to find out way more about it as these kids, as they get older, as we find out about social anxiety that they have, that if you sit a kid in front of a zoom on the computer the all day long, what it's going to do to their social adaptation and everything else. So she's lying, but that's all she's done. I would recommend, although I don't like to tell people to go to Twitter, look at her Twitter account. It's full of leftist lies.

