Dave Rubin on 'Fox & Friends': Gavin Newsom 'trolling' Ron DeSantis while California implodes

"The Rubin Report" host Dave Rubin criticized California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s "radical" progressive policies and his attack on "free Florida." On "Fox & Friends" Friday, Rubin slammed Gov. Newsom's ironic ad calling out Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' policies, despite the state of California "imploding in a literal sense."

DAVE RUBIN: You know the book 1984, George Orwell's dystopian future, Newspeak, that words will basically have no meaning. Everything will be opposite of reality. The idea that Democrats, but particularly Gavin Newsom, are talking about freedom and liberty. I fled California about seven months ago because of all the reasons that we've just discussed. I now live in free Florida, which is flourishing. Absolutely flourishing. Florida is actually blowing up in a good sense, in a metaphorical sense, while California is imploding in a literal sense. I mean, just go wander around the streets of San Francisco or Los Angeles or anywhere else. He's trolling Ron DeSantis, but I don't think Ron DeSantis will fall for it. But what Gavin Newsom really is doing here is progressive politics 101. You become the mayor of San Francisco, which is what he was. He destroyed that city. But you fail up in progressive politics. So then he became the governor of California. He's failing up. And this is clearly all his move to run for president in 2024, because the Democrats are done with Biden and they will have to go with someone more radical, because that's the direction of the party.

