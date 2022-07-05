Kat Cammack hammers Gavin Newsom's Florida attack ad: Gov. DeSantis is about 'freedom, faith and family'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., criticized California Gov. Gavin Newsom's attack ad in Florida slamming the state for supposedly attacking American freedoms. On "The Faulkner Focus" Tuesday, Cammack pointed out the irony of Newsom's ad as Florida has seen record numbers of Californians coming to the Sunshine State.

GAVIN NEWSOM'S CAMPAIGN BUYS ADS IN FLORIDA EVEN THOUGH HE'S RUNNING IN CALIFORNIA

KAT CAMMACK: There's a saying in politics that you never punch down, right? You only punch up. And if I was Governor Gavin Newsom, I would be desperate to. Over 60,000 Californians have gotten their Florida driver's licenses in the last three years. In Florida, we're about freedom and faith and family. And in California, it looks like high taxes, crack pipe distribution centers, homeless tent cities and apps that you can download in order to report feces on the sidewalk. It's no wonder that everyone is fleeing to the Sunshine State. Let me tell you, it's not because of the humidity that is 100%. Us women we don't appreciate that as you can see.

But the thing that's just crazy is that if he seriously thinks that that is going to work, it's just reflective in his policies. They're 20th in the nation in education, we're number three. We have some of the lowest unemployment and low taxes in the country. They have some of the highest. This is a clear distinction in what works when it comes to governing a state. It is either trust your people, give people the option and the freedom to make the best decisions for themselves and their families, or you try to meddle in everyone's lives. That's what California does. In Florida, Governor DeSantis has led the charge in freedom, faith. And I'm telling you, this could be America's governor going in even bigger in the future. And I think that spells disaster for a state like California.

