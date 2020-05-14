Barstool Sports founder explains viral rant against coronavirus lockdowns: 'Give me the choice'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Dave Portnoy, the founder of Barstool Sports, joined "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Thursday to explain his profane Twitter rant decrying coronavirus-induced lockdowns.

"It took me 10 years, a decade, working almost 24 hour days, no exaggeration, to turn the corner and become successful. If corona hit at that moment I would have been out of business and everything I worked for 10 years gone, flushed down the toilet," Portnoy said. "Give me the choice then, let me go outside and risk potentially getting sick. Or do I want to ruin my business? Because if it was me I would rather die from corona than have to start over.

CORONAVIRUS: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

"How are you going to put money on your family's table when the economy is going to be gone?" Portnoy added.

In a video entitled “Emergency Press Conference - When Did Flattening The Curve Turn Into Finding The Cure,” Portnoy warned Wednesday about the plight of Americans confused over whether to stay home or go back out in the world, as well as the impact on the economy.

“What's the f---'s going on? When did this become, 'Flatten the curve, flatten the curve, flatten the curve' to 'We have to find a cure or everyone's gonna die,'" Portnoy asked in the video. "Find a cure? Who says we're gonna find a cure? People have mentally preparing, we're doing what you ask. We've done exactly what you said. Now you're changing the rules."

"El Presidente," as his fans call him, told Carlson that he was inspired to post the video after seeing White House coronavirus task force member Dr. Anthony Fauci appear before the Senate Health Committee, as well as Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti's statement that his city would "never be completely open" until a COVID-19 vaccine becomes available.

"I felt like there was a collective positive vibe in the country, especially New York. We're getting close, close. We're getting closer," said Portnoy, who added that after Fauci's testimony and Garcetti's comment, he felt like "we're no closer than we were two months ago."

CLICK HERE FOR FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Portnoy said his rant wasn't political and his business will be fine but that the coronavirus pandemic is having a devastating impact on New York City and across the country.

"I feel bad walking around the city and [for] all these restaurants ... you're starting to see signs that say 'We're not coming back,'" Portnoy said.

Fox News' Frank Miles contributed to this report.