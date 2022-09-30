Expand / Collapse search
Are dating apps too superficial?

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Psychotherapist Dr. Jenn Mann discusses how dating apps have diminished the ability to effectively date and reduced it to superficial characteristics on "The Ingraham Angle."

DR. JENN MANN: I think that these dating apps create a sense that people are disposable, that a lot of these apps really encourage people to make huge life decisions about who they want to partner up with based on very superficial things. 

And we all know that we've either had the experience or know someone who is married, happily married, that met their partner initially, wasn't super attracted to them, got to know them, fell in love with them, chemistry developed. And really these apps just encourage us to objectify each other and dispose of each other based on how people look. 

This article was written by Fox News staff.