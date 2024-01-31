Daniel Mac became TikTok famous for asking a simple question. He thinks it can happen to anyone

A social media star who has more than 14 million followers on TikTok is opening up about his success, saying it can happen to anyone.

Daniel Macdonald, who goes by @itsdanielmac, is well-known on TikTok for asking celebrities and the drivers of luxury cars: "What do you do for a living?"

Mac has received answers from the likes of President Biden, Vin Diesel, Mark Wahlberg, Dave Portnoy, John Cena, Helen Mirren and Gordon Ramsay.

@itsdanielmac Mark Wahlberg Is NOT a fan of these cars ♬ original sound - DANIEL MAC

The 26-year-old told "America Reports" earlier this week that he didn’t have his eyes set on a career in social media, and he was working a steady job in finance before realizing he made more money on social media than in his normal job.

The first video the TikTok personality posted received more than 50 million views, and he gained 1 million followers over the course of a few days.

"It can happen to anyone. I was not certainly the person that was like, you know, putting my face out there. For the first year or so, no one really even knew it was me. I was just like doing a POV angle with my voice. So anyone can do it for sure," Mac said. "It definitely, I'd say there's some strategy involved, and you have to make content that appeals to a large mass of people. But yeah, I mean, if I can do it, anyone can, that's certainly true."

The car aficionado said it all started because he wanted to afford a supercar one day, so he decided to "ask from the horse’s mouth" how people were able to afford high-end cars.

Mac said his salary is now up in the high six-figure range, and he does promotions, advertisements and ad revenue on Snapchat, Facebook and YouTube.

"It's pretty insane to me, honestly, even right now, I can't believe it happened and that was over three years ago. It's still kind of going, which is awesome," he explained.

"I've asked some pretty influential people over the last couple of years, you know, you see, like Helen Mirren, I was able to drive with her. And, you know, she said she drifts cars for a living. That was a crazy video. I had Richard Branson, when he was about to take off on a, you know, spaceship basically, respond to me that he's an astronaut and just a ton of other celebrities and whatnot. But really, it's a kind of mixed bag you never really know what you're going to get with people," Mac added.

"And I just approach people randomly all the time. So sometimes people get mad at me. Sometimes people are really respectful and like to, you know, kind of share their knowledge and where they got to where they're at. So you never really know but, celebrities galore for sure."